BRONCOS

After catching a TD, WR Humphrey earns 53-man spot on Broncos

Sep 13, 2023, 1:11 PM

Lil'Jordan Humphrey Broncos...

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos made a roster move on Wednesday, and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey is now on the 53-man roster.

It’s great news for Humphrey, after he caught a touchdown from QB Russell Wilson last week in a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Unfortunately, it’s bad news for safety Caden Sterns, as he’s headed to IR in a corresponding move. A report this week said the safety’s season is over after suffering a torn patellar tendon in Week 1. This move likely confirms that.

The Broncos also re-signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to their practice squad to take Humphrey’s spot. He spent training camp with Denver.

The status of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy should be more clear after practice on Wednesday. He was close to playing against the Raiders after battling a hamstring issue, and the expectation is he should be out there against the Commanders on Sunday.

For Sterns, it’s another tough break as he was announced as a starter at safety before the Raiders game along with Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson. He’s played in just six games over the last two seasons.

