In the Sports Office: Nebraska vs Colorado
Sep 11, 2023, 3:55 PM
Sep 11, 2023, 3:55 PM
In the CU buffs third game of the year, they'll host the Colorado State Rams in the Rocky Mountain Showdown rivalry game
16 hours ago
Shedeur Sanders had a legendary Saturday in Boulder, so much so that it caught the attention of Rick Ross, who has a new move
16 hours ago
The Cornhuskers head coach was called out by Shedeur Sanders after the Colorado-Nebraska game, causing him to answer questions today
16 hours ago
The Colorado Buffaloes might have the rare, everyone is paying attention to you trap rivalry game this coming weekend
16 hours ago
Former Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Mel Tucker is on the verge of being fired from Michigan State, according to multiple reports
2 days ago
The CU Buffs checked in at No. 18 in the new AP rankings released on Sunday; they're No. 21 in the coaches poll, one that carries less weight
2 days ago