Michael Porter Jr. throws one of the worst first pitches of all-time

Michael Porter Jr. is on his own world tour, just like Denver Nuggets teammates Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray who have visited just about every continent this summer.

MPJ was in Taiwan over the weekend where he was swarmed at the airport by media, fans and signs of himself. On his four-day trip Porter spent time with students, attended an anti-drug event and a baseball game.

MPJ has arrived in Taiwán 🥳

Love the posters he was greeted with 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/T5zAX0eXdE — Tatiana (@Tatianaclinares) September 6, 2023

But at the baseball game, MPJ did not follow the advice nearly everyone gets when throwing out the celebrity first pitch… take a look as MPJ laughs off just an awful toss to home plate while in Taiwan.

NBA player Michael Porter Jr was invited to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the CTBC Brothers home game last night. #CPBL #NBA pic.twitter.com/QGHagrXVbp — CPBL STATS 🪬🔮 (@GOCPBL) September 10, 2023

That aforementioned advice is to not bounce it, MPJ of course threw it right into the ground. It’s good to see him all smiles before and after the pitch and maybe the Colorado Rockies will let him get a second chance soon, he’ll be a champion Denver Nuggets forward for quite a while.

The pregame ceremony did take a turn before the pitch, when a fan rushed onto the field to get closer to the Nuggets star, but all the fan wanted was a hug. Porter handled it well.

Crazy fan ran onto the field and hugged NBA player Michael Porter Jr during the first pitch ceremony. #CPBL #NBA pic.twitter.com/iQfskYpugF — CPBL STATS 🪬🔮 (@GOCPBL) September 10, 2023

MPJ’s handshake and “good to meet you,” was a nice yet hilarious way to handle his new friend, followed by a “run my boy, run,” as security chased the fan on the field. MPJ laughed it off.

Overall, 10 out of 10, we hope MPJ gets to goto Taiwan a champion every summer.

He and the rest of the Nuggets will be back in about a month for training camp, their first game is on Oct. 24 against the Los Angeles Lakers. Porter, 25, is looking to build off a strong two-way season in 2022-23, coming off a back surgery, that helped power the Nuggets to an NBA Finals title.

