NUGGETS

Nikola Jokic dances and looks so happy after winning a horse race

Jul 24, 2023, 2:57 PM

Nikola Jokic...

(Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

(Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is having an awesome summer.

And that continued over the weekend, as one of Jokic’s horses won a big race.

The details of what he won are hard to come by, but that doesn’t really matter. It’s the reaction of the best player in the NBA to what happened, dancing with his trophy and looking so darn happy.

I mean, just look at the man. He seems arguably more excited about that than when Denver took home its first NBA title.

And who can blame him? Horses are his passion, so this is clearly a very big deal.

You keep doing you, Joker, and we’ll all look on from far away with a smile on our faces as well.

Nuggets

Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

