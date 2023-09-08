Close
United offers Travis Hunter and Coach Prime a plane with a hot tub

Sep 8, 2023, 2:57 PM | Updated: 3:37 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

CU Buffs WR / CB Travis Hunter played 129 snaps against TCU and Coach Prime wanted to reward his two-way star.

After the game, Deion Sanders told FOX that Hunter deserved something special for his remarkable performance, which included an interception and more than 100 yards receiving.

“I don’t know how many snaps he played, but we gonna put a hot tub on the plane for him,” Sanders said.

And Hunter might need one. The former No. 1 recruit in the country showed he’s an early candidate for the Heisman Trophy, and some are wondering if playing that many snaps is sustainable all season.

Never fear, United Airlines is here to make Prime’s wish come true and recovery a little easier for Hunter.

Coach Prime saw the incredible photo and chimed in about it on Friday.

“This is hilarious!!! I’m getting in as well,” he tweeted to his 1.6 million followers.

Look, right now everyone wants a piece of the CU pie. And that even includes major brands like United. They’ve got a good social media manager and someone with decent photoshop skills.

Hunter won’t need a hot tub on Saturday, as the Buffs are at home against rival Nebraska. He can walk right into the locker room and find a hot tub — hopefully after another CU win.

