Report: CU suddenly “a contender” for No. 1 2025 high school QB

The CU Buffs will eventually need a QB to replace Shedeur Sanders.

That’s still a season or two away, but it looks like Coach Prime is already making phone calls.

According to a report from 24/7 Sports, Deion Sanders is heavily recruiting the No. 1 high school QB for the class of 2025. And Bryce Underwood, a five-star out of Belleville, Michigan, is definitely interested.

“Honestly I felt I wouldn’t say nervous, but it was very exciting to have my first conversation (with Coach Prime),” Underwood told Steve Wiltfong. “Just him letting me know he wanted me there and to lead them to a National Championship was exciting to hear.”

The report says Underwood will try to be in Boulder with his family for the USC game in a few weeks. Folsom Field should certainly be electric that night, especially with likely No. 1 pick Caleb Williams in the house playing QB for the Trojans.

Underwood is also receiving heavy interest from LSU and Michigan, but it sounds like the Buffs are firmly on the family’s radar.

“That’s so far from what’s (happening),” Underwood’s father Jaquan told 247Sports about the Tigers and Wolverines.

And that’s the power of Coach Prime. Schools in the SEC and Big 10 have a new competitor for the top players, and it’s all because Coach Prime is at Colorado.

We’ll see where Underwood ultimately lands, as his goal is to commit in January. He’s 6-foot-3, 205 pounds and threw for 2,751 yards and 37 touchdowns as a sophomore. His team’s off to a 2-0 start this season.

***