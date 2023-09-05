Close
ROCKIES

Report: AT&T SportsNet will sign off soon, Rockies need new home

Sep 5, 2023, 2:57 PM

Coors Field...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The news that was feared about the Colorado Rockies and AT&T SportNet Rocky Mountain will be official soon.

According to Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post, the regional sports network will be shutting down on Oct. 6, leaving the Rockies temporarily without a TV home. The 2023 season concludes on Oct. 1, so they’ll have several months in the offseason to figure out what’s next.

One option that’s been recently reported is Altitude TV. That network is owned by Stan Kroenke and shows the Avalanche, Nuggets and Mammoth. The problem is Altitude is in an ongoing dispute with Comcast, which is the cable provider for the majority of the Denver market.

The Rockies could also choose for MLB to take over the production of the games. However, the team would only get about 80 percent of the current rights fee they have in that scenario.

Regardless, finding a new television home for the team will be a major project for owner Dick Monfort and his executive team this winter.

As for the team’s on-air talent, Saunders reports their futures are in limbo, but they could also return to a new broadcasting platform in 2024.

