Report: Altitude TV wants Rockies, team’s broadcast future unclear

The Colorado Rockies are likely going to need a new TV home soon, and Altitude TV has emerged as a possibility.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reported that on Monday morning, with the future of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain very murky.

As previously noted, this is almost certainly the last season the Rockies will be broadcast on the channel.

“All signs point to the shuttering of its Denver-based channel, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.” That means the Rockies will either a) sign a deal with Altitude or b) send its rights to MLB. SBJ’s story:https://t.co/kD2C6yATsh — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) August 28, 2023

Here’s more from Ourand on this possibility for the Rockies and Stan Kroenke’s TV operation:

Sources said that Altitude has approached the Rockies in the hopes of having a three-team RSN with the Nuggets, Avalanche and Rockies.

Altitude is hoping that a deal with the Rockies — and its 162-game season during the summer — will help it resolve its dispute with Comcast, which owns the market’s dominant cable system in Xfinity. Comcast has not carried Altitude since September 2019, and no agreement appears to be on the horizon.

If a deal with Altitude doesn’t come together, Ourand notes that MLB would take over the production of the games. However, the Rockies would only get about 80 percent of the current rights fee they have right now.

Of course, Altitude not being on Xfinity has been a major talking point in Denver, but this could be used as leverage to help the two sides get a deal done.

That would certainly make Avalanche and Nuggets fans happy, as well as find a new home for the Rockies.

