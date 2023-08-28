Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

Report: Altitude TV wants Rockies, team’s broadcast future unclear

Aug 28, 2023, 12:22 PM

Colorado Rockies at Coors Field...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Rockies are likely going to need a new TV home soon, and Altitude TV has emerged as a possibility.

John Ourand of Sports Business Journal reported that on Monday morning, with the future of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain very murky.

As previously noted, this is almost certainly the last season the Rockies will be broadcast on the channel.

Here’s more from Ourand on this possibility for the Rockies and Stan Kroenke’s TV operation:

Sources said that Altitude has approached the Rockies in the hopes of having a three-team RSN with the Nuggets, Avalanche and Rockies.

Altitude is hoping that a deal with the Rockies — and its 162-game season during the summer — will help it resolve its dispute with Comcast, which owns the market’s dominant cable system in Xfinity. Comcast has not carried Altitude since September 2019, and no agreement appears to be on the horizon.

If a deal with Altitude doesn’t come together, Ourand notes that MLB would take over the production of the games. However, the Rockies would only get about 80 percent of the current rights fee they have right now.

Of course, Altitude not being on Xfinity has been a major talking point in Denver, but this could be used as leverage to help the two sides get a deal done.

That would certainly make Avalanche and Nuggets fans happy, as well as find a new home for the Rockies.

***

Rockies

Michael Toglia...

104.3 The Fan

Michael Toglia wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies leading Baltimore 1-0 in the fifth, Michael Toglia launched a ball to deep right that easily cleared the elevated fence

15 hours ago

Colorado Rockies...

Andrew Mason

The Rockies did something that hasn’t happened before in the modern era

For a sixth-straight game, the Rockies led in the sixth inning or later. For the sixth-straight game, they lost.

2 days ago

Charlie Blackmon...

Jake Shapiro

Rockies and Charlie Blackmon have mutual interest in an extension

Charlie Blackmon's and the Colorado Rockies are interested in a 14th season together as the two are talking about an extension

3 days ago

Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers...

Jake Shapiro

Rockies now need a miracle to avoid first-ever 100-loss season

After blowing three-straight leads at Tropicana Field, the Colorado Rockies aren't just on pace for their first 100-loss season, it's worse

5 days ago

Ezequiel Tovar...

104.3 The Fan

Ezequiel Tovar wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies trailing 1-0 in the first, Ezequiel Tovar smashed a ball to left field for a two-run homer and gave Colorado a 2-1 lead

8 days ago

Alan Trejo...

104.3 The Fan

Alan Trejo wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies trailing L.A. 3-1 in the fourth inning, Trejo launched a ball to left that comfortably cleared the wall and tied the game

15 days ago

Report: Altitude TV wants Rockies, team’s broadcast future unclear