BUFFS

Shedeur Sanders reveals Tom Brady texted him after beating TCU

Sep 5, 2023, 11:54 AM

(Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

CU quarterback Shedeur Sanders probably heard from thousands of people after beating TCU on Saturday, and that list included Tom Brady.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sanders revealed the greatest QB in NFL history hit him up, letting him know this is only the beginning.

How cool is that? Sanders set a school record for the Buffs, throwing for 510 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions. He captured the attention of the country, and is already generating some chatter he could be an eventual first-round pick in the NFL.

And we know Sanders has worked with Brady before, so there’s a relationship that already existed. The Buffs QB expanded on that a bit on Tuesday.

Right now, CU is a team full of rockstars. And although none are bigger than Coach Prime, his son is ascending up the list.

Now, as Brady told him, Shedeur can’t be satisfied. A huge game with Nebraska loom on Saturday, one Prime is embracing a massive rivalry.

