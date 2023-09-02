Mahomes, Watt and other stars hit social media as Buffs stun world

When your coach is one of the greatest athletes of all-time who also just so happens to be an incredible talker, a fashion star and one of the most famous people in the country, he can draw you a lot of attention.

It’s no shock to anyone the level of attention Deion Sanders has brought to the Colorado Buffaloes to this point, with Hall of Famer after Hall of Famer visiting his team and rap stars, NFL stars and leaders visiting campus.

As Sanders made his coaching debut in black and gold on Saturday his son broke school records and the Buffs got their first win against an opponent ranked so highly since 2009. CU stunned the world in beating No. 17 TCU 45-42 in a thrilling back-and-forth shootout. Throughout the game legends like Snoop Dogg, Patrick Mahomes and more posted along with the action on the field in Fort Worth and after the buzzer sounded even more hit social media.

Here were the best shoutouts for the Buffs on Saturday.

Crazy to see what Deion and Colorado has done already! 💪🏽💪🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 2, 2023

It cannot be overstated what Deion Sanders did today. To turn the whole Colorado program around from what it was last season to today beating a team that played in the National Championship last season… It’s one thing to talk about it.

It’s another to actually do it. Wow. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 2, 2023

Didn’t I tell y’all God and ⁦@DeionSanders⁩ is about to deliver their greatest MASTERPIECE!!! 😳😳😳🔥🔥🔥mama there goes that MAN, he did it AGAIN!!!!!!! So #PROUD of my great friend.🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/IIGTtnXLsi — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) September 2, 2023

Let’s GO!!!! — Phillip Lindsay (@I_CU_boy) September 2, 2023

How do I become a Colorado booster? Do I just Venmo money to Deion? — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 2, 2023

Buffs. R. Back. PrimeTimeBaby!!! — Jeremy Bloom (@JeremyBloom11) September 2, 2023

Congratulations, Coach Prime. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2023

🥲🥲 buffs I’m impressed — Juwann Winfree (@OnlyOne_JW) September 2, 2023

Travis hunter !HIM! — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) September 2, 2023

Man!! @DeionSanders & the Buffs look good man. Well coached, high paced & play making so far. — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) September 2, 2023

Best player in the country — Derrick White (@Dwhite921) September 2, 2023