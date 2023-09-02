Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

CU Buffs debut Prime new uniforms that are actually colored gold

Sep 2, 2023, 9:57 AM

Shedeur Sanders...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

If you have been eyeing things carefully in Boulder the past few weeks there was a prominent rumor that the Colorado Buffaloes would debut new jerseys in Deion Sanders debut. However, unlike every single team which will have a big social media role out and maybe even a press conference the Buffs have been hush hush on the topic. You know, the team coached by Prime Time, being quiet?

Well, the first-year head coach of CU’s surprise wish was honored, and now that the Buffs have taken the field in Fort Worth for their first game of 2023 and they’re rocking new uniforms.

They’re quite plain , lacking stripes, shoulder yokes or any real distinguishers. But Sanders appears to have pulled some strings with his old friends at Nike and the Buffaloes actually have the correct shade of gold on the jerseys.

Fans of the school have complained for years about mismatching pants, helmets and shirts that are actually yellow or tan or end up being different shades of gold. Colorado’s old white helmet which launched in the mid-2010s, has the gold that matches the gold numbers and text on the new uniforms.

Here’s a clear shot:

Let’s be honest, the uniform is just okay but will likely look amazing in black. And the Buffs are likely in black against the blackshirts—Nebraska—next Saturday when they travel to Boulder. It’s also very impressive Coach Prime and the Buffs were able to make an entire new jersey happen within a few months, something NFL teams have said takes years.

The CU Buffs new look debuts against the TCU Horned Frogs, who just played in the national championship against Georgia, on Big Noon Kickoff—Prime Time indeed for Deion Sanders debut at the University or Colorado-Boulder and as a coach in the Power 5.

***

Buffs

TCU's Jeremiah Donati and Victor Boschini, Big-12 boss Brett Yormark and Colorado's Phil DiStefano ...

Jake Shapiro

Big 12 commissioner hints CU led the latest conference shakeup

The Colorado Buffaloes have now twice spurred major changes in conference realignment in recent memories, Big 12 brass confirmed as much

2 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders reveals dream for Buffs, bringing D1 baseball back

Deion Sanders starred in Super Bowls and World Series games and his dream is to see the CU Buffs produce players who may one day play in both

2 days ago

Black and Gold Weekly...

Rachel Vigil

Black and Gold Weekly: CU OC Sean Lewis joins the show

CJ brings CU Offensive Coordinator Sean Lewis to the show to discuss the outlook of the Buffaloes before their first game of the season vs. TCU, and compares the composition of today’s team to those of Buffaloes past.

3 days ago

Coach Prime...

Mike Evans

With week one looming, are the Buffs actually ready for Prime Time?

After an offseason unlike any other, the Colorado football program finally has to play games, with the hype train barreling down on them

3 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders blasts NCAA over All-American’s ineligibility at CU

Tyler Brown has dealt with the worst thing and Deion Sanders has had his back, with the two now Colorado Buffaloes but the NCAA didn't care

4 days ago

Deion Sanders and Michael Irvin...

Jake Shapiro

Michael Irvin predicts Deion Sanders ‘greatest masterpiece’ to come at CU

Michael Irvin and Deion Sanders may have crossed paths many times but now the broadcaster is saying the coach will succeed at CU-Boulder

4 days ago

CU Buffs debut Prime new uniforms that are actually colored gold