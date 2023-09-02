CU Buffs debut Prime new uniforms that are actually colored gold

If you have been eyeing things carefully in Boulder the past few weeks there was a prominent rumor that the Colorado Buffaloes would debut new jerseys in Deion Sanders debut. However, unlike every single team which will have a big social media role out and maybe even a press conference the Buffs have been hush hush on the topic. You know, the team coached by Prime Time, being quiet?

Well, the first-year head coach of CU’s surprise wish was honored, and now that the Buffs have taken the field in Fort Worth for their first game of 2023 and they’re rocking new uniforms.

They’re quite plain , lacking stripes, shoulder yokes or any real distinguishers. But Sanders appears to have pulled some strings with his old friends at Nike and the Buffaloes actually have the correct shade of gold on the jerseys.

Fans of the school have complained for years about mismatching pants, helmets and shirts that are actually yellow or tan or end up being different shades of gold. Colorado’s old white helmet which launched in the mid-2010s, has the gold that matches the gold numbers and text on the new uniforms.

Here’s a clear shot:

Long snapper Gabe Landers looking sharp in Colorado’s brand new uniforms. #cubuffs pic.twitter.com/O5pmRNU448 — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) September 2, 2023

Let’s be honest, the uniform is just okay but will likely look amazing in black. And the Buffs are likely in black against the blackshirts—Nebraska—next Saturday when they travel to Boulder. It’s also very impressive Coach Prime and the Buffs were able to make an entire new jersey happen within a few months, something NFL teams have said takes years.

The CU Buffs new look debuts against the TCU Horned Frogs, who just played in the national championship against Georgia, on Big Noon Kickoff—Prime Time indeed for Deion Sanders debut at the University or Colorado-Boulder and as a coach in the Power 5.

