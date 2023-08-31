A player the Rockies traded was waived, but no team wanted him

The Colorado Rockies traded outfielder Randal Grichuk to the Los Angeles Angels last month.

LA was making a playoff push, and the Rockies were sellers at the trade deadline.

But the Angels fell off a cliff, and waived six players earlier this week in an attempt to get under the luxury-tax threshold. Grichuck was among them after just 28 games with Los Angeles in which he hit a paltry .168 at the plate.

The problem? No team wanted Grichuk.

Outfielder Randal Grichuk was not claimed on waivers. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 31, 2023

This is an awkward situation all around, as Grichuk will now go back to the Angels. They could try to send him to the minors, but Grichuk has enough service time he could refuse and become a free agent. He won’t be postseason eligible though, so it’s unlikely a contender brings him in.

It’s a shame for Grichuk, as he was hitting .308 with the Rockies but just couldn’t find his swing out West.

And for GM Bill Schmidt and owner Dick Monfort, it’s a rare win, getting pitching prospects in return for a player that may not be long for the major leagues.

