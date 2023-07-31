The Rockies are sellers heading into the deadline, make big move

Well, there’s no doubt now that the Rockies are going to be sellers. On Sunday, just one day ahead of the trade deadline, Colorado made a big move.

BREAKING: The Angels are acquiring OF Randal Grichuk and 1B C.J. Cron from the Rockies, per source. Colorado gets back RHP Jake Madden and LHP Mason Albright. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 31, 2023

According to MLB Pipeline, Madden is the No. 8 prospect in the Angels farm system. Albright is No. 28.

Cron is hitting .260 this season for the Rockies, with 11 home runs and 32 RBI. At 33, he’s looking to join a contender, one season after being an All-Star with Colorado.

Grichuk is batting .308, with eight homers and 27 runs driven in. It was his second season in Rockies pinstripes, after four-year stints with both the Cardinals and Blue Jays.

This move comes less than a week after the Rockies sent RHP Pierce Johnson to the Braves for RHP Victor Vodnik and RHP Tanner Gordon. Colorado might not be done yet, even though the clock is ticking. The rebuild appears to be in full swing.

