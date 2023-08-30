Close
Michael Irvin predicts Deion Sanders ‘greatest masterpiece’ to come at CU

Aug 30, 2023, 10:38 AM

Deion Sanders and Michael Irvin...

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Hall of Famers Michael Irvin and Deion Sanders may have been part of one the greatest rivalries in college football during its peak with the wide out staring for Florida State going up against the two-way star at Miami.

But the two later became Super Bowl-winning teammates in the NFL for the Dallas Cowboys and then great friends, working at NFL Network.

Irvin—now with Fox—took a trip to see Sanders, the new head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, up in Boulder last week. Apparently, Irvin came away very impressed with Coach Prime’s operation, going on Undisputed to say his “greatest masterpiece” is coming.

“This dude everywhere he’s gone he’s made it better before he left there,” Irvin said. “Deion is going to take this place and make it heaven. It is the most beautiful thing, the mountains, him with the golf cart, he’s like the pope with the students.”

“Give him two years he’s in (national) contention,” Irvin said. “He’ll come up with five or six wins this year. They only won one (last year.) He has a plan and he’s strategically putting it together.”

Vegas has the Buffs slated for 3.5 wins, with their season-opening on Saturday against the TCU Horned Frogs, who played in the national championship game last season. Colorado has only won six or more games once (2016) since 2007 and the Buffaloes have won a single bowl game this century.

Back when Irvin and Sanders were in school, the Buffaloes were one of the powers in college football and now it’s Coach Prime’s gig to get the school back there. Sanders certainly has brought the hype, though he’s rebuilding from nearly zero.

Following the game with TCU, Colorado’s home opener is against longtime rival Nebraska and then the Buffaloes will host in-state rival Colorado State before matching up with Pac-12 powers Oregon and USC.

Meanwhile not only has the college football world turned its eyes upon the Flatirons, so many gold jackets have visited the 40th parallel. Irvin, Warren Sapp and Terrell Owens are a few of the Hall of Famers to already visit Boulder.

***

