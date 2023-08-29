Broncos will place multiple players on short-term injured reserve … but which ones?

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Here’s what we know about the Broncos’ short-term injured reserve plans: WR Jerry Jeudy will not land there.

But according to general manager George Paton, it appears that three players will go on injured reserve Wednesday. And that will lead to some roster manipulation.

“You’ll know that here within the next 24 hours. I think we’ll have three of those scenarios,” Paton said. “I can’t tell you those names yet.”

But no matter who they are, the Broncos must carry them on the 53-player roster for a day in order to place them on recallable injured reserve, which would allow the team to bring back the player without releasing or waiving him.

It’s a gambit the Broncos executed at this time last year. On deadline day, the Broncos released NT Mike Purcell and TE Eric Tomlinson, then re-signed them both a day later. That allowed them to move TE Greg Dulcich and CB Michael Ojemudia to recallable injured reserve,

“Yeah, we’re working through that. There will be a few of those that you’ll see in the next 24 hours,” Paton said.

And as for the players headed for injured reserve Wednesday, there are some possibilities.

CANDIDATES FOR SHORT-TERM INJURED RESERVE

S P.J. LOCKE: Locke suffered an injury during the Aug. 15 training-camp practice. He has not practiced since then.

TE CHRIS MANHERTZ: Injured prior to the preseason opener, he practiced briefly last week.

CB DAMARRI MATHIS: Injured coming out of the first joint practice last week, the second-year cornerback did not play in the preseason finale agains the Los Angeles Rams.

CB RILEY MOSS: Moss hasn’t practiced since undergoing core-muscle surgery early in training camp.

OT ALEX PALCZEWSKI: The undrafted rookie injured his hand against the Rams.

CB K’WAUN WILLIAMS: He underwent surgery on his ankle earlier this week. Essang Basey stepped up for him as the nickel cornerback, posting interceptions in each of the Broncos’ three preseason games

ONE PLAYER WHO WILL NOT GO ON INJURED RESERVE IS …

Edge rusher Baron Browning. That’s because he will remain on the physically-unable to perform list. This guarantees he will miss at least four weeks of the regular season. But the three-year veteran will not count against the roster while he completes his recovery.

“(He’s) making great progress,” Paton said. “I think he’s ahead of schedule. He’s working.”

Paton added that the team would evaluate where Browning stands “shortly thereafter” the four-week window.

***

