Key Broncos rookie to miss rest of preseason after surgery

We now know why the Denver Broncos signed cornerback Fabian Moreau on Tuesday.

A day later Sean Payton said after a training camp practice that rookie Riley Moss will miss the next four weeks—the rest of the preseason—recovering from sports hernia surgery.

Moss was tabbed to compete with Damarri Mathis for the third corner job behind stud Pat Surtain II and the solid K’Waun Williams. Now Moss, who has missed a few practices already, will have to delay his hopes of that gig.

Riley Moss had a sports hernia. Had a procedure yesterday in Philly. Payton explains. pic.twitter.com/Xig3QJk5YS — Darren McKee (@DMacRadio) August 2, 2023

Denver thought enough of Moss to move up from the No. 108 pick to get him at No. 83. They sent away one of their two third-round picks in 2024 to do it.

Moss is a 23-year-old out of Iowa, where he played 43 games over five seasons, snagging 11 picks and scoring three defensive touchdowns for the needy Hawkeyes attack.

The Broncos open their regular season 39 days from Wednesday.

Denver has already lost receivers Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler, all less than a week into camp.

