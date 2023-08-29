Close
ROCKIES

Source: Police add more officers to Coors Field after Acuña incident

Aug 29, 2023, 2:39 PM

Fan on Coors Field...

Photo by Tyler Schank/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Police Department will now station officers on the playing surface at Coors Field in reaction to Monday night’s incident involving three fans on the field, a source told Denver Sports.

DPD arrested two adult males who rushed the field and made contact with Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. during last night’s game at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies. This comes from a police report first obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that states two men were both charged with trespassing and disturbing the peace.

A third fan, a boy, only briefly went onto the field before returning to the stands and he was cited for trespassing.

Jefferson Gonzales-Merida, 23, and Carlos Rivelo-Paiz, 21, are both from Denver. Each were tackled and removed by Coors Field security guards then eventually handed over to DPD officers who took them to jail.

Two fans ran onto the field in the direction of the Braves right fielder before an inning. The first one appeared to try to pose for a selfie with—and hug—Acuña before security personnel tackled him. The second fan ran in the direction of Acuña, the first fan and security personnel, leading to a pileup that sent the Braves star to the ground.

In response to the possible NL MVP getting taken down, DPD will be stationing officers on the field at Coors Field on Tuesday and Wednesday, for the remaining games in the Rockies-Braves series.

“I think the fans were out there and asking for a picture,” Acuña said through an interpreter. “But security was able to get there and I think everything’s OK; everyone’s OK.”

The Braves beat the Rockies in the game 14-4.

Major League Baseball said they are reviewing the event.

The Denver Police Department has yet to respond to Denver Sports request for comment.

