For Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr., a ‘scary situation’ at Coors Field

DENVER — In the end, the intent of the spectators who ran onto Coors Field and up to Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. was benign. The first fan gave the potential NL MVP a hug and wanted a picture.

“The second guy, he was asking for a picture, too,” Acuña said through an interpreter. “And I really — I couldn’t say anything to him, because at that point, security was already there and we were already kind of tangled up.”

So, there was no harm — even though Acuña tumbled to the grass after the second fan lunged and was grasped by security personnel.

No one who spoke in the Braves clubhouse pointed the finger at stadium security — although manager Brian Snitker did note that no Coors Field officials came to the the Atlanta dugout to explain the situation and its aftermath.

Nevertheless, the sight of fans traipsing that close to an athlete on the field of play brings back disquieting memories. After all, sports fans of a certain age remember when a crazed fan stabbed tennis superstar Monica Seles three decades ago.

“I don’t think they had any ill intentions. I think that was pretty evident early on. Still, we have these rules and regulations in place,” said former Rockies outfielder Kevin Pillar, who patrolled left field for the Braves in a 14-4 Atlanta win Monday.

“We’re supposed to feel safe on the field, and thankfully, they weren’t there to do any harm. You just never know during those situations what people’s intentions were.

“Luckily, they were just extreme fans of Ronnie and wanted to get a picture or put their hands on him, but in no way is it appropriate for people to leave the stands to put their hands on someone else.”

RONALD ACUÑA JR. WAS ‘A LITTLE SCARED’

Pillar was tossing and catching with Atlanta center fielder Michael Harris II when the incident transpired.

“When Ronnie fell down, your mindset changes a little bit,” Pillar said. “You go over there, and you don’t think about any repercussions. You just want to get him out of there safely, and [do] whatever I could do to help. Luckily, they were able to kind of calm the situation.”

Acuña acknowledged being “a little scared at first” when it happened.

“But I think the fans were out there and asking for a picture,” he continued, through an interpreter. “But security was able to get there and I think everything’s OK; everyone’s OK.”

Acuña showed magnanimity roughly an hour after the incident.

“The truth is, the fans are in the stands, and I think at any moment, they can charge the field,” Acuña said, “and I’d say the important thing is that we’re all OK, and I hope that they’re OK, too.”

But that doesn’t mean what happened Monday night at Coors Field is OK. Under any circumstance.

No one was the worse for the wear. But it served as another reminder of how security must remain ever-vigilant — and how it takes just one rogue spectator to create a crisis.

“You don’t want to see that happen, I know that, because you don’t know what people can do when they come out there,” Snitker said. “It’s a scary situation.”

***

