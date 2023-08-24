Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Nuggets will be in LA for very special night honoring Kobe Bryant

Aug 24, 2023, 1:17 PM

Kobe Bryant...

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets will be in Los Angeles for a very special night honoring the late, great Kobe Bryant.

The Lakers announced on Thursday they will unveil a Bryant statue outside Crypto.Com Arena on February 8, 2024. Or, 2-8-24. Bryant wore the numbers 8 and 24 for the Lakers.

Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, made the announcement and the team posted it on social media.

The team shared the news on 8-24, also a day honoring Bryant.

And a look at the schedule shows the Nuggets will be the opponent for the Lakers that evening. The game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. MST and will be broadcast on TNT.

Denver and Los Angeles will also open the season on Oct. 24 at Ball Arena, a night in which the Nuggets will get their championship rings and raise their first NBA title banner.

***

Nuggets

Nikola Jokic MVP...

Will Petersen

ESPN projects Nikola Jokic will win 2023-24 NBA MVP fairly easily

Nikola Jokic finished first with 77 points and 42.3 percent of the first-place MVP votes, while Giannis Antetokounmpo came in second

3 days ago

Bruce Brown...

Jake Shapiro

Bruce Brown shares heartfelt goodbye message to Denver

Very few Denver Nuggets players have ever fallen in love with the Mile High City the way Bruce Brown did this past year, here's his goodbye

3 days ago

MPJ...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets vs Lakers opener is NBA’s most expensive ticket

The most important game of the Denver Nuggets season will likely be the most expensive as well, the Los Angeles Lakers come with a price tag

7 days ago

Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic...

Jake Shapiro

Richard Jefferson slams Embiid as dodging Jokic with ‘Serbian Flu’

The folks over at ESPN may have been the only thing that kept Nikola Jokic from a third-straight MVP now one commentator has done a full 180

7 days ago

Jamal Murray, KCP...

Jake Shapiro

The five most important games of this coming Nuggets season

The NBA dropped their entire regular season schedule on Thursday, here are the five most important Denver Nuggets games of 2023-24

8 days ago

Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

NBA releases 2023-24 schedule for the champion Denver Nuggets

A bunch of Denver Nuggets games for this coming season have already leaked, but what about the full schedule—now we have it

8 days ago

Nuggets will be in LA for very special night honoring Kobe Bryant