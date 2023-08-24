Nuggets will be in LA for very special night honoring Kobe Bryant
Aug 24, 2023, 1:17 PM
(Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
The Denver Nuggets will be in Los Angeles for a very special night honoring the late, great Kobe Bryant.
The Lakers announced on Thursday they will unveil a Bryant statue outside Crypto.Com Arena on February 8, 2024. Or, 2-8-24. Bryant wore the numbers 8 and 24 for the Lakers.
Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, made the announcement and the team posted it on social media.
Kobe’s legacy immortalized.
2•8•24 pic.twitter.com/WHQBXZJ2gD
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 24, 2023
The team shared the news on 8-24, also a day honoring Bryant.
And a look at the schedule shows the Nuggets will be the opponent for the Lakers that evening. The game is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. MST and will be broadcast on TNT.
Denver and Los Angeles will also open the season on Oct. 24 at Ball Arena, a night in which the Nuggets will get their championship rings and raise their first NBA title banner.
***