Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

CU grad Chris Fowler gets bigger role at ESPN, including NFL gig

Aug 23, 2023, 12:31 PM

Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler...

Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Chris Fowler is getting an expanded role at ESPN and a contract extension with the worldwide leader.

The star broadcaster, a graduate of the University of Colorado-Boulder, signed a new multi-year deal, according to a news release from ESPN. Part of the contract outlines Fowler to keep his main role of lead play-by-play of college football and tennis’ grand slam events, but it also adds some NFL in for Fowler.

Under the new agreement Fowler will call five NFL games this season, the first coming as NFC South foes New Orleans and Carolina square off on Monday Night of Week 2. Later in the season some of these Monday Night doubleheaders will give Fowler, alongside Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Laura Rutledge, to get an ABC game or two.

“Fowler’s new agreement with ESPN further solidifies one of ESPN’s longest-tenured voices with company, who has progressed over a quarter century to be one of the most respected hosts and play-by-play commentators in television,” the broadcast giant said in a release. “Under the new agreement, he will continue with his many existing roles, including ESPN’s lead college football and Grand Slam tennis play-by-play commentator. In those roles, he calls ABC Saturday Night Football and the College Football Playoff National Championship, as well as Wimbledon, the US Open and more. Fowler has previously called NFL games for ESPN, first in 2020 and then again in 2021.”

Fowler graduated from CU-Boulder in 1985, he hosted College GameDay from 1990 until 2014 when he switched to more play-by-play based roles.

This spring Fowler broadcasted the heavily-watched CU Spring Game for ESPN. That Deion Sanders debut showing at Folsom Field came in front of a packed house and a TV audience of 551,000 folks, the second-most eyeballs for a spring game on ESPN since 2016.

Fowler has always watched the Buffs program but over the past few years, it’s seemed a bit more distanced given his national role and CU’s struggles. It would be nice to see Fowler, along with College GameDay, come to Boulder for the first time in a longtime this fall—hopefully his new NFL gigs won’t interfere. Fellow Buffs broadcaster Joel Klatt should be on the call for the giant Week 1 showdown against TCU and again in Week 2 when Colorado hosts Nebraska.

***

Buffs

Travis Hunter...

Jake Shapiro

Travis Hunter is the first CU Buff in over a decade to get this honor

Normally an FCS transfer wouldn't be getting Heisman hype but nothing about two-way star Travis Hunter is normal

3 days ago

Elijah Garcia...

Andrew Mason

Elijah Garcia is among the Broncos looking to stack quality preseason games

Fresh off of a 2-sack game last week in the preseason opener, Elijah Garcia heads to the Bay Area looking for an encore performance.

5 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders had a unique response to a CU Buffs practice fight

First-year Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, he had a very unique response to a fight—Coach Prime didn't mind it

8 days ago

Colorado Buffaloes students...

Jake Shapiro

CU students sell out Buffs season passes in minutes

The hype around the University of Colorado's athletic department right now is hard to explain but some students just put a number on it

9 days ago

Pat Shurmur...

Jake Shapiro

Former Broncos OC works for CU, but can’t talk to players on the field

The CU Buffs have a former NFL head coach on their all-star staff, that person just happens to be former Broncos coordinator Pat Shurmur

14 days ago

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer with the Rose Bowl trophy cel...

Jake Shapiro

Urban Meyer: CU “will make waves,” compares Hunter to college star

Legendary college football coach Urban Meyer is high on this Colorado Buffaloes program and Travis Hunter after seeing Deion Sanders in action

16 days ago

CU grad Chris Fowler gets bigger role at ESPN, including NFL gig