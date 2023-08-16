Close
BRONCOS

Broncos passing game finding its groove as camp nears conclusion

Aug 16, 2023, 3:10 PM

Russell Wilson...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Three weeks removed from their first training-camp practice, the Broncos passing game is clicking. And it reached a new high during Wednesday’s session, with perhaps its crispest and most complete performance of the summer to date.

During one period of practice, the football never touched the ground. Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci went a perfect 10-for-10 on their passing attempts.

Toward the end, Wilson fired two touchdown passes in the red zone, while DiNucci’s final set o repetitions saw four letter-perfect passes to Nick Williams, Adam Trautman, Montrell Washington and J.J. Koski.

But offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi took an even-keeled approach to the big plays.

“We made some plays,” Lombardi said. “I think it’s important in practice that sometimes you’re running a play against a poor look, sometimes you’re running against the perfect look, and just really focusing on the execution and not feeling like the world is ending if it wasn’t the best day and not feeling like you’ve arrived if it’s a good day.

“We’ll watch the tape. Sometimes five guys did something wrong and you still had a good play, and you try not to be too happy about that, even though it gives everyone confidence.”

Perhaps the most dynamic play of the day was Trautman’s score. He snared a one-handed, 18-yard touchdown pass from Russell Wilson between Delarrin Turner-Yell and Devon Key in the end zone during the red-zone period.

“It was two high [safeties], I just took the middle and I saw the ball thrown, and honestly, I just stuck my hand out there and hoped to catch it,” Trautman said. “And I did it, so I’m glad it worked out.”

Still, it’s just one play — and one day.

“You can gain some confidence that you’re in the (right) direction, but I think you always know that you’re only as good as your next game,” Lombardi said. “Never get complacent. You always have to be working and pushing.”

***

