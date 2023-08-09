Denver Broncos first depth chart of 2023 offers a few surprises

The Denver Broncos are about 48 hours from their first contest of the 2023 slate, set to take on the Arizona Cardinals in the preseason and ahead of the matchup the team dropped an unofficial preliminary depth chart.

On the depth chart come several surprises, a bunch of interesting things to note, and just how whacky it is that the team is “starting” in 21 personnel in 2023—two running backs one tight end. Of the stunners comes one in the secondary, a tight end who can’t get onto the field, and a rookie who has impressed despite a slow start at training camp.

Broncos release their first depth chart of preseason in the pregame release: pic.twitter.com/4dEPMssafK — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 9, 2023

Albert Okwuegbunam spent most of the year inactive under Nathaniel Hackett, and was limited to just 10 catches for 95 yards after a strong finish to 2021 saw the tight end catch 22 passes for 268 yards over a seven game stretch. Again the giant Okwuegbunam is going to struggle to get on the field according to the depth chart, as he’s been slotted as the fifth tight end.

Maybe most surprising that it’s not second-year player Greg Dulcich, who had a strong rookie season, leading the pack at first-string. No, it’s third-day-of-the-NFL Draft-trade-pick-up Adam Trautman who is listed at No. 1 on the depth chart. In 43 career games the 26-year-old Adam Trautman has caught 60 passes for 641 yards and four touchdowns, Dulcich’s limited-to-10-game-rookie-season had similar production had he stayed healthy at 33 catches for 411 yards and two touchdowns. Trautman is liked for his blocking as well and comes from the Saints where he played under now Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

Albert O is behind veteran Chris Manhertz and rookie Nate Adkins as well.

Out wide on offense rookie Marvin Mims got the nod over second-year player Montrell Washington. Though the fifth-rounder from 2022 had a disastrous rookie season and the second-rounder from this year was picked to play a similar role it’s still a bit surprising to see Mims listed as a second-stringer and Washington third given the latter has had a better camp thus far. Mims is also the first-teamer at both kick and punt returner.

On the offensive line, Cam Fleming is listed second at left tackle behind Garett Bolles and second at right tackle behind Mike McGlinchey.

Behind those guys come the running backs where the recovering Javonte Williams is still Denver’s lead back with free agent pickup Samaje Perine at second on the depth chart. Following those two is the interesting order of Tyler Badie, Tony Jones Jr., Jaleel McLaughlin. The fifth-teamer, McLaughlin, has had a nice camp.

Bouncing to defense where NFL mainstay and fifth-year Broncos safety Kareem Jackson is now tied on the depth chart with third-year defensive back Caden Sterns. When healthy Sterns has been solid and Jackson is now 35. Whoever wins that job will play alongside Justin Simmons.

Jonathan Harris gets the nod at defensive end on the unofficial depth chart with o Zach Allen and D.J. Jones filling out the defensive line.

And the last thing to note is the kicking competition Denver is holding for the first time in years, where Brett Maher and Elliott Fry are co-first-stringers.

