Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Deion Sanders had a unique response to a CU Buffs practice fight

Aug 16, 2023, 1:09 PM | Updated: 1:10 pm

Deion Sanders...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Football players at practice getting into a fracas is not news but a normal result of the sport—however, the coach’s response to such an event is interesting.

In the case of first-year Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, he had a very unique response. Coach Prime didn’t mind the fight—at least from what the cameras caught—but he was bothered by who wasn’t fighting.

After a run play by second-year Buffs back Anthony Hankerson ended with a practice touchdown, Jaden Milliner-Jones finished with a late wrap up, which spurred fourth-year CU lineman Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan to protect his teammate then things got wild from there.

You can see how it played out about 28 minutes into Deion Sanders Jr.’s YouTube vlog of practice, which came out on Tuesday.

Once things cooled and the players were back in their huddles Coach Prime got into the offensive huddle and shared this message to his teammates.”

“He just fought. I saw two of y’all walking off over there and you got a teammate fighting,” Sanders said on video in his son’s vlog. “Where they do that at?! Where they do that at?! If one fight, we all fight! You understand that? I don’t wanna see y’all walking off when somebody’s fighting. Never again!”

YouTube video

If the Colorado Buffaloes end up in a brawl this year, don’t be too shocked—that’s what they were coached to do. For Sanders part, he said last Friday he doesn’t care if his players like he each other—pointing out several teams he was on where players didn’t get along off the field but did on it. Sanders said these Buffs do get along.

In talking to Christian-Lichtenhan, who is a very nice man, the impression is that these Buffs do like each other and this is nothing more than a practice fight. But again, if anything breaks out in a game a herd of Buffaloes will likely come storming.

At that practice by the way weren’t just the Buffs but former Broncos wide out KJ Hamler and legendary pass-catcher Terrell Owens.

***

Buffs

Colorado Buffaloes students...

Jake Shapiro

CU students sell out Buffs season passes in minutes

The hype around the University of Colorado's athletic department right now is hard to explain but some students just put a number on it

2 days ago

Pat Shurmur...

Jake Shapiro

Former Broncos OC works for CU, but can’t talk to players on the field

The CU Buffs have a former NFL head coach on their all-star staff, that person just happens to be former Broncos coordinator Pat Shurmur

7 days ago

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer with the Rose Bowl trophy cel...

Jake Shapiro

Urban Meyer: CU “will make waves,” compares Hunter to college star

Legendary college football coach Urban Meyer is high on this Colorado Buffaloes program and Travis Hunter after seeing Deion Sanders in action

9 days ago

Colorado Buffaloes, Arizona State...

Jake Shapiro

Three more Pac-12 schools join CU Buffs in moving to Big 12

Arizona, Arizona State and Utah each announced they would also be making the move next season late on Friday night

13 days ago

Deion Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders fires shot back at chirping Oregon Ducks

Deion Sanders doesn't care, responding to a question at a Friday press conference moments after the Ducks and Huskies left the Pac-12

13 days ago

Shedeur Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Shedeur Sanders still learning CU’s offense, but his deep passes are flying

The Colorado Buffaloes are back in action, returning to campus this week for fall practices ahead of their first season under Deion Sanders

14 days ago

Deion Sanders had a unique response to a CU Buffs practice fight