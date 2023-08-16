Deion Sanders had a unique response to a CU Buffs practice fight

Football players at practice getting into a fracas is not news but a normal result of the sport—however, the coach’s response to such an event is interesting.

In the case of first-year Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders, he had a very unique response. Coach Prime didn’t mind the fight—at least from what the cameras caught—but he was bothered by who wasn’t fighting.

After a run play by second-year Buffs back Anthony Hankerson ended with a practice touchdown, Jaden Milliner-Jones finished with a late wrap up, which spurred fourth-year CU lineman Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan to protect his teammate then things got wild from there.

You can see how it played out about 28 minutes into Deion Sanders Jr.’s YouTube vlog of practice, which came out on Tuesday.

Once things cooled and the players were back in their huddles Coach Prime got into the offensive huddle and shared this message to his teammates.”

“He just fought. I saw two of y’all walking off over there and you got a teammate fighting,” Sanders said on video in his son’s vlog. “Where they do that at?! Where they do that at?! If one fight, we all fight! You understand that? I don’t wanna see y’all walking off when somebody’s fighting. Never again!”

If the Colorado Buffaloes end up in a brawl this year, don’t be too shocked—that’s what they were coached to do. For Sanders part, he said last Friday he doesn’t care if his players like he each other—pointing out several teams he was on where players didn’t get along off the field but did on it. Sanders said these Buffs do get along.

In talking to Christian-Lichtenhan, who is a very nice man, the impression is that these Buffs do like each other and this is nothing more than a practice fight. But again, if anything breaks out in a game a herd of Buffaloes will likely come storming.

At that practice by the way weren’t just the Buffs but former Broncos wide out KJ Hamler and legendary pass-catcher Terrell Owens.

