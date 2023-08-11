Win a title, earn the best games: Nuggets are back on Christmas

The Denver Nuggets will host a game on Christmas for the second straight year.

This time they’ll do it as defending NBA champions.

Earlier Thursday, we found out they’ll have the Lakers in town on opening night. On December 25, they’ll play the nightcap against the Golden State Warriors, according to a new report.

NBA’s Christmas Day games for the 2023-24 season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium: 🎄Bucks @ Knicks

🎄76ers @ Heat

🎄Celtics @ Lakers

🎄Mavericks @ Suns

🎄Warriors @ Nuggets — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 11, 2023

The Warriors and Nuggets didn’t meet in the playoffs this past year, but it’s always a spicy matchup. Many will argue they’re the two best teams in the Western Conference.

Last Christmas, it was Aaron Gordon bringing down the house with one of the dunks of the year, helping Denver beat the Suns in a thriller.

Get used to it, Nuggets fans. They’re going to be playing in the biggest games all season.

The full 2023-24 NBA schedule is expected to be released in the coming days.

