Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Win a title, earn the best games: Nuggets are back on Christmas

Aug 10, 2023, 8:28 PM

Aaron Gordon...

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets will host a game on Christmas for the second straight year.

This time they’ll do it as defending NBA champions.

Earlier Thursday, we found out they’ll have the Lakers in town on opening night. On December 25, they’ll play the nightcap against the Golden State Warriors, according to a new report.

The Warriors and Nuggets didn’t meet in the playoffs this past year, but it’s always a spicy matchup. Many will argue they’re the two best teams in the Western Conference.

Last Christmas, it was Aaron Gordon bringing down the house with one of the dunks of the year, helping Denver beat the Suns in a thriller.

Get used to it, Nuggets fans. They’re going to be playing in the biggest games all season.

The full 2023-24 NBA schedule is expected to be released in the coming days.

***

Nuggets

Nikola Jokic, LeBron James...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets and Lakers feud is so good it leads NBA’s opening night

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Lakers will match up to open up the 2023-24 NBA season, a continuation of ongoing beef

20 hours ago

Jamal Murray...

Jake Shapiro

2K gives Jamal Murray champion boost but rating still curious

Ahead of last season NBA 2k gave Jamal Murray a simple mission: prove it—and the Denver Nuggets guard did just that this past year

20 hours ago

Anthony Edwards...

Jake Shapiro

Anthony Edwards hit in wallet for hitting Nuggets personnel with chair

Now the NBA is stepping in levying their punishment on Anthony Edwards for his chair swinging at Ball Arena, which they announced on Wednesday

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic...

Jake Shapiro

The entire world now knows Nikola Jokic is the best player

The latest in Nikola Jokic's summer of respect is NBA 2k24 naming the Denver Nuggets star the highest-rated player in their upcoming game

2 days ago

Denver Nuggets...

Jake Shapiro

We now know when the NBA Champion Nuggets return to the court

We now know when the Denver Nuggets will return to action as the team dropped the preseason slate on Tuesday

3 days ago

Peyton Manning...

Will Petersen

Legendary Peyton Manning went on Michael Porter Jr.’s podcast

The episode was clearly filmed before the Nuggets won the NBA title as Peyton Manning tells Michael Porter Jr. good luck in the playoffs

4 days ago

Win a title, earn the best games: Nuggets are back on Christmas