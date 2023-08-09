Close
BUFFS

Urban Meyer: CU “will make waves,” compares Hunter to college star

Aug 8, 2023, 6:29 PM

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer with the Rose Bowl trophy cel...

Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Legendary college football coach turned broadcaster turned NFL laughing stock turned back to broadcaster Urban Meyer is high on this Colorado Buffaloes program.

Meyer, who went on Colin Cowherd’s show on Tuesday detailed a recent CU Buffs practice that head coach Deion Sanders invited him to. Meyer, a three-time national champion, spoke glowingly about the showing and maybe did a little advertising for his future self since his FOX network will be broadcasting the Buffs first two games—against TCU and Nebraska this season.

Meyer spoke to the strength of Colorado’s coaching staff, with a rounded-out staff of strong assistants.

“That was not what I was expecting… I saw a very good team. I saw talented players, his son is an excellent quarterback,” Meyer said.

Then Meyer jumped a bit on the Heisman hype. Not for Shedeur Sanders but for the man he’ll be throwing the ball to and hopefully avoiding giving the ball up to in practice—two-way star Travis Hunter.

“Travis Hunter… I looked at Prime and said, ‘I had one of those, I called him Percy Harvin.’ I just pushed him to the side, he didn’t need to practice.”

Harvin won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks over the Broncos, capping an incredible career that was most notable for his college contributions. With Meyer’s Gators’ Harvin won two national titles, was a first-team All-American, and went for over 400 yards on the ground and through the air in all three of his seasons in Gainesville, finishing with 32 touchdowns.

Hunter, like Harvin, is multi-skilled, playing both corner and wide out for the Buffs after doing so at Jackson State where he joined as the No. 1 high school prospect in the country.

Meyer admitted the Buffs lack depth but could be very good if they stay healthy.

Meanwhile, Vegas has stayed firm with a 3.5 over/under win total, and CU’s schedule remains grueling maybe more so now with the Pac-12 being in its final season.

