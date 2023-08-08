Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

We now know when the NBA Champion Nuggets return to the court

Aug 8, 2023, 4:25 PM

Denver Nuggets...

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The NBA has yet to release its schedule for this coming season but we now know when the Denver Nuggets will return to action as the team dropped the preseason slate on Tuesday.

However only one of the champion’s five tune-up games will be at home in Colorado. The preseason will start in mid-October with a matchup against second-round playoff foe Phoenix. All times on the schedule are in mountain with the games being broadcasted on regional TV, where available.

10/10/2023 @ Phoenix Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ 8:00 PM
10/12/2023 @ Chicago United Center – Chicago, IL 6:00 PM
10/15/2023 vs. Chicago Ball Arena – Denver, CO 7:00 PM
10/17/2023 @ L.A. Clippers Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA 8:00 PM
10/19/2023 @ L.A. Clippers Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA 8:00 PM

After the trip to play the Suns, the Nuggets will have a home and home with the Bulls before heading out to Los Angeles for two with the Clippers.

Denver one its first-ever title last year behind the efforts of Nikola Jokic, who is again joined by Jamal Murray and the entire rest of the Nugget starting five. In the preseason leading up to what was a first place finish in the west at 53-29 then a 16-4 run to the title, Denver went 3-2. The Nuggets lost two preseason contests to start last year before rattling off three wins to get set for the games that count—Aaron Gordon was the lone member of the starting five to lead any preseason game in points, rebounds or assists.

The Nuggets actually got off to a slow start last season, going 14-10 before a Murray buzzer-beater in Portland sparked a 32-9 streak that put a wrap on first place.

In this year’s preseason, the Nuggets will start their work in replacing the departed Bruce Brown, see what strives Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have made in their second years back from season-ending surgeries and they’ll be working veteran Reggie Jackson into the fold. In simpler terms, Michael Malone is figuring out to do with about 30% of the minutes from last year’s team from guys who left or are unavailable to play.

***

Nuggets

Peyton Manning...

Will Petersen

Legendary Peyton Manning went on Michael Porter Jr.’s podcast

The episode was clearly filmed before the Nuggets won the NBA title as Peyton Manning tells Michael Porter Jr. good luck in the playoffs

2 days ago

Chelsea Gray...

Jake Shapiro

Denver makes short list of cities for WNBA expansion franchise

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert reaffirmed the league is taking the Mile High City very seriously, Denver is on the short list for expansion

2 days ago

Nikola Jokic...

Jake Shapiro

A Chinese Nikola Jokic? This kid seems inspired by Nuggets star

A 7-footer wearing No. 15 and passing the heck out of the basketball—that has to be Nikola Jokic, not in China

2 days ago

Vlatko Cancar...

Jake Shapiro

Nuggets’ Vlatko Cancar goes down in meaningless game, grabs knee

The Denver Nuggets best summer ever may have hit its first real bump in the road, Vlatko Cancar went down with a knee injury on Friday

5 days ago

Mark Jackson...

Jake Shapiro

ESPN ousts commentator who left Nikola Jokic off MVP ballot

Nuggets fans knew for years that ESPN's coverage of the now champs was lacking and apparently, the network has realized this error as well

9 days ago

Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

Nikola Jokic dances and looks so happy after winning a horse race

The reaction of Nikola Jokic (the best player in the NBA) to what happened is perfect, dancing with his trophy and looking so darn happy

16 days ago

We now know when the NBA Champion Nuggets return to the court