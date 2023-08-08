We now know when the NBA Champion Nuggets return to the court

The NBA has yet to release its schedule for this coming season but we now know when the Denver Nuggets will return to action as the team dropped the preseason slate on Tuesday.

However only one of the champion’s five tune-up games will be at home in Colorado. The preseason will start in mid-October with a matchup against second-round playoff foe Phoenix. All times on the schedule are in mountain with the games being broadcasted on regional TV, where available.

10/10/2023 @ Phoenix Footprint Center – Phoenix, AZ 8:00 PM

10/12/2023 @ Chicago United Center – Chicago, IL 6:00 PM

10/15/2023 vs. Chicago Ball Arena – Denver, CO 7:00 PM

10/17/2023 @ L.A. Clippers Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA 8:00 PM

10/19/2023 @ L.A. Clippers Crypto.com Arena – Los Angeles, CA 8:00 PM

After the trip to play the Suns, the Nuggets will have a home and home with the Bulls before heading out to Los Angeles for two with the Clippers.

Denver one its first-ever title last year behind the efforts of Nikola Jokic, who is again joined by Jamal Murray and the entire rest of the Nugget starting five. In the preseason leading up to what was a first place finish in the west at 53-29 then a 16-4 run to the title, Denver went 3-2. The Nuggets lost two preseason contests to start last year before rattling off three wins to get set for the games that count—Aaron Gordon was the lone member of the starting five to lead any preseason game in points, rebounds or assists.

The Nuggets actually got off to a slow start last season, going 14-10 before a Murray buzzer-beater in Portland sparked a 32-9 streak that put a wrap on first place.

In this year’s preseason, the Nuggets will start their work in replacing the departed Bruce Brown, see what strives Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have made in their second years back from season-ending surgeries and they’ll be working veteran Reggie Jackson into the fold. In simpler terms, Michael Malone is figuring out to do with about 30% of the minutes from last year’s team from guys who left or are unavailable to play.

***