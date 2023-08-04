Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Nuggets’ Vlatko Cancar goes down in meaningless game, grabs knee

Aug 4, 2023, 12:41 PM | Updated: 1:10 pm

Vlatko Cancar...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Nuggets best summer ever may have hit its first real bump in the road.

Riding high off a championship several Nuggets got invites to play for their international teams with this month’s World Cup looming which comes ahead of next year’s summer Olympics. Nikola Jokic turned down Serbia, Jamal Murray said yes to Canada and Vlatko Cancar is balling with Luka Doncic for Slovenia.

Cancar has been awesome on the global stage, stepping up his production to nearly 13 points per game at the 2020 Olympics. It’s this plus a good stretch in the middle of last season that has Nuggets brass confident he can step into the primary backup forward role Jeff Green played last year. But that plan may not play out, since Cancar appeared to get seriously injured going up for a dunk against Greece on Friday in an exhibition. He grabbed his left knee immediately after feeling something. Doncic was also hurt in the contest.

The Nuggets more or less had a clean bill of health last season after season-ending injuries to Murray and Michael Porter Jr. held them back two and three years ago. Cancar as well as fellow backup frontcourt mate Zeke Nnaji did miss some time toward year’s end but it wasn’t significant.

With veteran DeAndre Jordan back and Green gone Cancar and Nnaji are expected to be major players in backing up Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon this coming season. Cancar played in 60 games last season, scoring five points a game on 37% shooting from deep with a few big-time dunks to add to an ability to connect many plays together.

If Denver is without Cancar, youngster Peyton Watson could slide to the power forward slot with the new addition of Justin Holiday. And rookie Hunter Tyson who balled out at summer league could be an option for Michael Malone off the bench as well.

***

Nuggets

Mark Jackson...

Jake Shapiro

ESPN ousts commentator who left Nikola Jokic off MVP ballot

Nuggets fans knew for years that ESPN's coverage of the now champs was lacking and apparently, the network has realized this error as well

5 days ago

Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

Nikola Jokic dances and looks so happy after winning a horse race

The reaction of Nikola Jokic (the best player in the NBA) to what happened is perfect, dancing with his trophy and looking so darn happy

12 days ago

Nikola Jokic...

Will Petersen

Report: Nikola Jokic will sit out World Cup, won’t play for Serbia

Considering Nikola Jokic just went on a championship run with the Nuggets that lasted into June, he's played a lot of basketball recently

13 days ago

LeBron James, Nuggets...

Will Petersen

Bruce Brown describes ‘personal’ series for Nuggets against Lakers

"(Nikola Jokic) was playing no games. Like he had something to prove, and he's the best player in the world," Bruce Brown said of the Lakers

18 days ago

Hunter Tyson...

Jake Shapiro

Early returns show Nuggets GM Calvin Booth hit another home run

The Denver Nuggets drafted three rookies early this summer and the early returns on one of them are extremely promising

19 days ago

Jay Huff...

Jake Shapiro

Denver Nuggets put finishing touches on roster, add 7-footer

The Denver Nuggets added their third and final two-way contact player in seven-foot-tall 25-year-old Jay Huff

19 days ago

Nuggets’ Vlatko Cancar goes down in meaningless game, grabs knee