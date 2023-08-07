Close
NUGGETS

A Chinese Nikola Jokic? This kid seems inspired by Nuggets star

Aug 7, 2023, 10:29 AM

Nikola Jokic...

Photo by Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

A 7-footer wearing No. 15 and passing the heck out of the basketball? That has to be Nikola Jokic.

For the U19 Chinese hoops team, it’s Hansen Yang.

Jokic, a two-time MVP and now NBA Finals MVP’s legacy is still being written. Part of that is how much of an impact will the Denver Nuggets star have on the future generation. We’re already seeing current NBA players like Domantas Sabonis, son of another great passing big man, and Bam Adebayo play more like Jokic—a facilitating center—than most in the league’s history. Neither have done it quite to the extent of Jokic, who averaged over nine assists per game last year but neither grew up playing like Jokic.

Well now there are kids globally growing up and inspired by the Serbian standout and one seems to be Yang.

A viral video of the 7-foot-1 18-year-old went viral over the weekend as he dazzled with great passing.

Yang averaged 12.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 4.7 assists during the U19 World Cup on 50% shooting. Last year he made the All-Tournament Team for the U18 Asia Championship.

Jokic has had five-straight seasons of seven or more helpers a game from his point-center spot and brought that over to playoffs this season where he led the Nuggets to a 16-4 record en route to a title where he threw more than nine assists a contest. Jokic won’t play for Serbia this summer, like he has done in the past including in 2019 where he played for his home country in a competition that was hosted by China.

Just like putting up a shot from way deep is a Steph Curry and a stepback is a James Harden maybe a sweet dime from a tall guy is now just a Jokic.

Yang won’t be NBA Draft eligible until 2025 or 2026, if he does reach that level. Nonetheless, it’s nice to see some kids pretending to be Jokic the same way I’d fade away from my desk and call out Kobe’s name when throwing trash away.

***

