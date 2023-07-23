Close
Report: Nikola Jokic will sit out World Cup, won’t play for Serbia

Jul 23, 2023, 2:07 PM

Nikola Jokic...

Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is going to stay off the basketball court the rest of the summer.

And that’s probably a good thing.

According to a report from Mozzart Sport on Sunday, Jokic will skip the upcoming FIBA World Cup and will not play for Serbia.

Jokic played for Serbia last summer in EuroBasket and is likely to play for them in the Olympics next summer. But considering he just went on a championship run with the Nuggets that lasted well into June, he’s played a lot of basketball recently.

This news has to make Nuggets GM Calvin Booth and head coach Michael Malone happy, although it’s a disappointment to Serbian fans. Still, Jokic needs rest, and that’s the best formula for Denver to go back-to-back next year.

Meanwhile, Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray will play for Team Canada.

The World Cup is set to be played from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10, so Murray will come into training camp with even more hoops under his belt, while Jokic continues to enjoy an amazing summer.

***

