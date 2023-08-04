DeMarcus Ware says he sung Anthem for late Demaryius Thomas

Former Denver Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware sung the National Anthem at the Hall of Fame Game for the late, great Demaryius Thomas.

Ware revealed that on Thursday night during an interview with NBC. The pass-rusher belted out the famous song before the Browns and Jets played in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.

Ware is set to be enshrined forever on Saturday.

DeMarcus Ware sang the National Anthem for Demaryius Thomas. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2AeTVpCMKT — NFL (@NFL) August 4, 2023

“This is actually the reason why I ended up doing it. It’s because me and Demaryius we would be on the sideline singing the National Anthem. He’s not here right now and I knew he was going to be there with me out there when I was singing,” Ware said.

Thomas died in 2021 due to complications from a seizure disorder. One of the best wide receivers in Broncos history, Thomas and Ware were teammates in Denver from 2014-2016. They won Super Bowl 50 as the Broncos pummeled the Panthers. Ware sacked Cam Newton twice that night.

“It meant so much, not just singing the National Anthem, but that moment that I felt like I needed, especially before this speech,” Ware said.

Ware is set to speak on Saturday afternoon at the induction ceremony. Thomas was there with him in spirit on Thursday and will be again this weekend.

