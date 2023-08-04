Ex-Bronco DeMarcus Ware sings National Anthem at HOF Game

Former Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware sung the National Anthem at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night.

And Ware wasn’t just an incredible football player — he also showed he’s a fantastic singer.

Take a look for yourself if you missed it:

That’s very well done by the Super Bowl 50 champion!

Ware will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, along with eight others.

He played for the Broncos from 2014-2016, registering 21.5 sacks in the regular season and 3.5 more in the postseason. He sacked Cam Newton twice in SB50 to help Denver secure its third Lombardi Trophy.

***