Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Ex-Bronco DeMarcus Ware sings National Anthem at HOF Game

Aug 3, 2023, 6:21 PM | Updated: 6:31 pm

DeMarcus Ware...

(Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

(Photo by Bruce Yeung/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Former Broncos defensive end DeMarcus Ware sung the National Anthem at the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night.

And Ware wasn’t just an incredible football player — he also showed he’s a fantastic singer.

Take a look for yourself if you missed it:

That’s very well done by the Super Bowl 50 champion!

Ware will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, along with eight others.

He played for the Broncos from 2014-2016, registering 21.5 sacks in the regular season and 3.5 more in the postseason. He sacked Cam Newton twice in SB50 to help Denver secure its third Lombardi Trophy.

***

Broncos

Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad...

Cecil Lammey

What Do the Denver Broncos Do Without ILB Jonas Griffith? Orange and Blue Today 8.03.2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news from Denver Broncos training camp Topics Include – ILB Jonas Griffith lands on IR, the role that tempo plays in Sean Payton’s offense, when will we see RB Javonte Williams in the preseason, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

19 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

DMac

At what point is everyone to start worrying about Russell Wilson?

The Broncos keep saying there is nothing wrong with their quarterback, but the evidence on the field is starting to suggest otherwise

19 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Jake Shapiro

Russell Wilson’s merch sales plummet from a year ago

It's no secret the world has cooled on Russell Wilson after his debut season with the Denver Broncos was a stinker

19 hours ago

JaVonte Williams...

Jake Shapiro

Javonte Williams will see game action earlier than expected

The Denver Broncos appear to have a great running back in Javonte Williams, but just when he was breaking out; he busted up his knee

19 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Russell Wilson is executive producer of new Amazon football show

The documentary series is called "God. Family. Football." and will be available come Sept. 1, following Evangel Christian Academy last season

19 hours ago

Jonas Griffith...

Will Petersen

Report: Broncos sign ILB, get very bad news on Jonas Griffith

A report says Jonas Griffith has an ACL injury, so the Broncos are signing Austin Ajiake who had 132 total tackles as a senior at UNLV last year

19 hours ago

Ex-Bronco DeMarcus Ware sings National Anthem at HOF Game