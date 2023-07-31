Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

Two big-name Rockies nearing return from injuries

Jul 31, 2023, 12:32 PM | Updated: 1:12 pm

Charlie Blackmon, Brendan Rodgers...

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

While it’s a tough time to be a fan of the Colorado Rockies, it’s an awesome time to root for their Triple-A team, the Albuquerque Isotopes.

On Sunday the ‘Topes had an unreal comeback from down 12-4 in the sixth and 16-11 in the ninth to walk-off winners and move just one game back of the Oklahoma City Dodgers for first in the Pacific Coast League’s East Division for the second half of the season. Albuquerque hasn’t made the playoffs since 2012 and is yet to have an above .500 season since becoming a Rockies affiliate nearly a decade ago.

The fun at Isotopes Park continues this week as not only Brendan Rodgers, who went 0-for-4 playing second base in that game, is on rehab assignment but Charlie Blackmon will join Albuquerque this week.

Sunday’s game was already Rodgers 10th game in the minors on his rehab which began at High-A Spokane after the All-Star Break. He’s got nine hits, three of them for extra bases including one homer since he returned to the diamond from a serious shoulder injury that he suffered in spring training.

Rodgers was the third overall draft pick in the 2015 Draft and finally had his breakout season in 2022. Injuries have been part of the story in his career, including a season-ending right shoulder surgery in 2019. Last year he spent time on the injured list with a hamstring strain.

Rodgers slashed .266/.325/.408 with 13 homers and 63 RBI last season. His total bWAR of 4.3 led the team last year. And while his bat wasn’t up to expectations last year, his glove exceeded them. His defensive WAR of 2.9 ranked third in the National League, even exceeding that of erstwhile Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, now with the Cardinals. In doing so he became the eighth player in Rockies history to earn a Gold Glove.

Rodgers is active ahead of Monday’s Rockies game, set to make his season debut.

Meanwhile, Blackmon looks to join B-Rod out on the farm. The bearded one has been on the injured list since June 11 with a fractured right hand. The Rockies normal designated hitter and longest-tenured player, Blackmon, suffered a fracture of the fifth metacarpal. The 36-year-old is OPS’ing .769 OPS  and had a nine-game hitting streak just before his injury.

The Rockies could use both their bats as they hope to avoid 100 losses, given Colorado sent away two of their more powerful offensive weapons Sunday night.

***

Rockies

C.J. Cron...

James Merilatt

The Rockies are sellers heading into the deadline, make big move

By sending C.J. Cron and Randal Grichuk to the Angels, the Rockies have made it clear that they are dumping veterans at the deadline

2 days ago

Colorado Rockies...

Andrew Mason

Denver is a great baseball town just waiting for its Rockies to get it right

Sure, Coors Field is a draw. But the Colorado Rockies' attendance against hapless Oakland is a reminder of Denver's latent baseball enthusiasm.

2 days ago

Randal Grichuk...

Jake Shapiro

New York Yankees looking to trade for Colorado Rockies’ best bat

Like the Colorado Rockies, the New York Yankees are currently in last place, but that won't stop them from buying at the Trade Deadline

5 days ago

Nolan Arenado Los Angeles...

Jake Shapiro

Nolan Arenado to the Los Angeles Dodgers? It could happen

The Los Angeles Dodgers "have long been enamored" with Nolan Arenado formerly of the Colorado Rockies and now a member of the Cardinals

5 days ago

Kris Bryant...

Andrew Mason

Kris Bryant lands on injured list again with fractured finger

Kris Bryant suffered a fractured finger when he was hit by a pitch Saturday in Miami, landing on the IL for a second time this year.

7 days ago

Nolan Jones...

104.3 The Fan

Nolan Jones wins Smashburger’s “Smashed It” Play of the Week

With the Rockies trailing 3-0, Nolan Jones came to the plate and launched a ball to right way over the wall and into the second deck

8 days ago

Two big-name Rockies nearing return from injuries