Two big-name Rockies nearing return from injuries

While it’s a tough time to be a fan of the Colorado Rockies, it’s an awesome time to root for their Triple-A team, the Albuquerque Isotopes.

On Sunday the ‘Topes had an unreal comeback from down 12-4 in the sixth and 16-11 in the ninth to walk-off winners and move just one game back of the Oklahoma City Dodgers for first in the Pacific Coast League’s East Division for the second half of the season. Albuquerque hasn’t made the playoffs since 2012 and is yet to have an above .500 season since becoming a Rockies affiliate nearly a decade ago.

The fun at Isotopes Park continues this week as not only Brendan Rodgers, who went 0-for-4 playing second base in that game, is on rehab assignment but Charlie Blackmon will join Albuquerque this week.

.@Chuck_Nazty is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment in Albuquerque this Tuesday and Wednesday! Grab your tickets now: https://t.co/YoPcIptLBy pic.twitter.com/y4aJLFXvQH — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) July 31, 2023

Sunday’s game was already Rodgers 10th game in the minors on his rehab which began at High-A Spokane after the All-Star Break. He’s got nine hits, three of them for extra bases including one homer since he returned to the diamond from a serious shoulder injury that he suffered in spring training.

Rodgers was the third overall draft pick in the 2015 Draft and finally had his breakout season in 2022. Injuries have been part of the story in his career, including a season-ending right shoulder surgery in 2019. Last year he spent time on the injured list with a hamstring strain.

Rodgers slashed .266/.325/.408 with 13 homers and 63 RBI last season. His total bWAR of 4.3 led the team last year. And while his bat wasn’t up to expectations last year, his glove exceeded them. His defensive WAR of 2.9 ranked third in the National League, even exceeding that of erstwhile Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, now with the Cardinals. In doing so he became the eighth player in Rockies history to earn a Gold Glove.

Rodgers is active ahead of Monday’s Rockies game, set to make his season debut.

Meanwhile, Blackmon looks to join B-Rod out on the farm. The bearded one has been on the injured list since June 11 with a fractured right hand. The Rockies normal designated hitter and longest-tenured player, Blackmon, suffered a fracture of the fifth metacarpal. The 36-year-old is OPS’ing .769 OPS and had a nine-game hitting streak just before his injury.

The Rockies could use both their bats as they hope to avoid 100 losses, given Colorado sent away two of their more powerful offensive weapons Sunday night.

