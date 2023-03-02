Not even a week into spring training, Rockies dealt two significant injury blows

The Rockies had scant margin for error heading into spring training. Now, that might be gone as they could face extended periods of time without a reigning Gold Glove winner and a key left-handed reliever.

In the span of an hour Thursday morning, word broke that second baseman Brendan Rodgers’ shoulder injury is worse than expected and reliever Lucas Gilbreath faces Tommy John surgery in the wake of an elbow-flexor injury that forced the Rockies to shut him down last August.

The news is potentially crushing for Rodgers, who overcame minor-league frustrations and shoulder and hamstring injuries to finally emerge as a reliable component of the Rockies lineup over the last season and a half.

Rodgers dislocated his left shoulder in a spring-training game Tuesday. Afterward, manager Bud Black said that team medical personnel popped the shoulder back in, expressing hope that Rodgers would be back in “a few weeks.”

However, MLB.com’s Thomas Harding reported that there was more damage to the shoulder than foreseen. That could necessitate surgery that puts Rodgers’ season in jeopardy.

#Rockies 2B Brendan Rodgers (dislocated left shoulder) has more damage than expected to the shoulder capsule. Doctors are still checking, but surgery is possible, which could threaten his season. — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) March 2, 2023

Rodgers’ total bWAR of 4.3 led the team last year. And while his bat wasn’t up to expectations last year, his glove exceeded them. His defensive WAR of 2.9 ranked third in the National League, even exceeding that of erstwhile Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado, now with the Cardinals.

He also became the eighth player in Rockies history to earn a Gold Glove.

In the bullpen, the Rockies were counting on Gilbreath to be a key setup man for closer Daniel Bard. The Legacy H.S. product made 47 appearances in each of the last two seasons.

Gilbreath is particularly valuable because of his reliability at Coors Field. Opposing batters have a .604 OPS against him at Coors, while he has a career 1.169 WHIP at 20th and Blake. On the road, those numbers are .714 and 1.636, respectively.

Last summer, he found a role as a reliable seventh-inning presence. Fourteen of his last 25 appearances in 2022 saw him enter in the seventh, and in that span, he became a dependable piece, racking up 10 holds and two wins against just one blown save in that span while posting a 1.304 WHIP.

Gilbreath‘s season ended with an elbow-flexor strain last August. He received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection shortly thereafter. He was seen throwing at team workouts two weeks ago in Scottsdale, Ariz. But after an MRI, he may face a procedure that shuts him down until 2024.

#Rockies LHP Lucas Gilbreath, whose 2022 ended with a PRP injection, has had an MRI, and Tommy John surgery is likely. Gilbreath says, "We're still looking into different options." — Thomas Harding (@harding_at_mlb) March 2, 2023

The first few days of spring training saw promise and hope for the Rockies.

But now, the team must absorb two hammer blows to its infield and bullpen.