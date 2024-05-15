Close
ROCKIES

Rockies have their longest winning streak in six years

May 15, 2024, 12:49 AM | Updated: 1:00 am

Colorado Rockies Tyler Kinley and Jacob Stallings...

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

From the ashes of the worst start in Colorado Rockies history rises the franchise’s longest winning streak since before the pandemic.

That is how long it had been since the Rockies strung together six-straight wins prior to Tuesday night’s 6-3 win at Petco Park over the San Diego Padres.

The win not only allowed them to extend their winning streak — which matches a run from May 26 through June 2 of 2019 — but it propelled them to their second-consecutive series win after failing to take any of their previous 16 series dating back to last September.

Timely hitting has been a hallmark of the Rockies’ ongoing surge, and that continued again Tuesday in the top of the sixth inning and Colorado leading, 1-0.

Prior to that point, the Rockies’ sole run came on a solo blast from shortstop Ezequiel Tovar in the fourth inning.

With two outs and Tovar on third base in the sixth inning, Colorado strung together five-successive singles — one off Padres starter Dylan Cease and four off reliever Stephen Kolek.

The parade of base hits — delivered by second baseman Brendan Rodgers, center fielder Brenton Doyle, right fielder Jake Cave, first baseman Elehuris Montero and left fielder Jordan Beck — yielded 4 runs, extending the Rockies’ lead to 5-0.

Ryan McMahon added a solo home run in the seventh inning for the Rockies’ final tally.

Those 6 runs provided starter Cal Quantrill plenty of cushion. Before leaving after a leadoff walk to open the bottom of the seventh inning, Quantrill delivered a quality start, allowing a single earned run off 6 hits and 3 walks.

It marked the sixth time in his last seven starts that Quantrill has lasted at least 6 innings.

Starting pitching has been a hallmark of the Rockies’ current winning streak, as their starters have gone at least 5 innings in each game of the surge.

Reliever Victor Vodnik, who has been dependable this season, hit a spot of bother in his seventh-inning relief appearance for Quantrill, surrendering 4 base hits and a wild pitch before finally getting out of the frae with 3 runs allowed — one of which was charged to Quantrill.

Nick Mears and Tyler Kinley took care of business from there, with Kinley retiring the side cleanly in the bottom of the ninth for his first save of the season.

The Rockies remain tethered to the bottom of the National League West, and despite the streak they still remain on a 108-loss pace, sitting at 14-28. But they have reasons to smile for the first time in ages.

Colorado goes for its second-straight series sweep Wednesday afternoon.

