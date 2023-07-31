Close
BRONCOS

Frank Clark could be an x-factor for Broncos in more ways than one

Jul 31, 2023, 9:56 AM

Frank Clark...

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

BY DMAC


Host of "The Drive"

Frank Clark didn’t hold back.

“It was a football game between two teams,” said the free agent linebacker signee about the Denver Broncos against Kansas City Chiefs matchups.

He should know.

Spending his last four years in the NFL with the Chiefs, Clark went to three Pro Bowls, won four AFC titles, and has two Super Bowl rings.

Clark dismissed there was any rivalry whatsoever between AFC West foes Denver and KC.

The truth hurts.

As far as Clark is concerned, eight straight wins over the Broncos is pedestrian. Of course, he said all the right things afterward. He loves his coach, he loves his quarterback, he loves the Mile High City, he loves puppy dogs—you know.

But Broncos Country should appreciate his serious dollop of honesty. What have the Broncos done during this— the greatest time in Chiefs history?

Frankly (pun intended), why is Clark even here?!?

Pressed about what he has to prove, the 30-year-old looked sternly at the media corps and professed that he is as motivated as ever.

Uh…ok…I guess. Hey, if that’s true, cool. We are all just getting to know each other. Perhaps he has Wolverine Blood coursing through his veins, he is known as ‘The Shark’ after all. At the very least, he has a big personality and will be fun to be around for a year or two.

New running back Semaje Perine has the dulling personality of wood chips. Fellow defensive signing Zach Allen was a hulking monotone drone. Key offensive lineman pickup Ben Powers seems to get paid not to talk. No issues with these fellas being anonymous donors as requested by their garrulous head coach Sean Payton. It looks like the go-to guy this year with a quote and a laugh will be Frank Clark.

His championship pedigree will be appreciated—buoyed by his effervescent honesty—Clark will become an absolute key cog if the turnaround is finally coming this year.

***

