BRONCOS

A crowded wide receiver room makes for camp’s most-interesting battle

Jul 27, 2023, 4:56 AM

tim patrick courtland sutton...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY


Host on 104.3 The Fan

We’ve all heard the stat by now: The Denver Broncos receiver room is the most expensive in the league at $44 million.

Courtland Sutton: $18.2 million

Tim Patrick: $11.1 million

Jerry Jeudy: $4.8 million

The big three have to produce. And they know it.

It’s possible that a year from now, only two, maybe even only one, of these three players will still be a Bronco. In that case, who’s it gonna be? Who is the the No. 1 receiver on this team? If you asked them, all three would raise their hands.

Last season, Sutton and Jeudy had nearly identical stats. And Patrick, thought by many to be the most-complete wide receiver on the team, was injured.

“So who will be my Michael Thomas?” wonders Sean Payton. “Who will be my go-to-guy?”

He doesn’t know yet. But the big three aren’t the only ones with something to prove.

When you ask, “Who is the No. 1?” some other hands shoot up in the classroom, too.

“I’m the new punt returner and slot receiver,” says Marvin Mims Jr..

“No, I am!,” says K.J. Hamler.

“No, I am!” says Montrell Washington.

“Not so fast”, says Taylor Grimes, buoyed by the full support of Cecil Lammey. “I am undrafted, but I’m better than all of you.”

“What about me?” asks Kendall Hinton. “I had the best hands on the team last year and played every position, ha ha, even quarterback.”

“Well, I caught Russell Wilson’s 300th touchdown,” says Brandon Johnson.

“I had the longest pass play of the season last year,” says Jake Virgil. “A 67-yard TD!”

“So what? Coach Payton brought me over from New Orleans,” says Marquez Callaway.

“Me, too!” says Lil-Jordan Humphrey.

They all have a point. And they’ll all have to prove it.

I’ve been that wide receiver stuck down in the depth chart during camp, fighting for that roster spot. You’re looking at at the numbers. You’re doing the math. You’re hanging on to every rep. Trying every day to make a play that separates you. Pulling down tough catches. Hoping for one-on-one reps with PS2. Leaning in to the daily grind and the coaching and the constant pursuit of perfection.

Playing wide receiver doesn’t always mean making a special catch. Yes, you have to do that. But if you’re fighting for these last few spots on the team, that can’t be all you do.

As the fourth receiver in a game before, I’d get 10 to 20 reps on offense and 20 to 30 on special teams. But then, every once in a while, circumstances would thrust me into a bigger role on offense, and there I was, on the field in a two-minute drill on the road.

Sean Payton’s goal is to fill his roster with football players who can manage situational football, players who can adapt to the football moment—wherever it may take them.

Right now, there are 90 dudes on the team. Thirteen of them are wide receivers.

Fifty-three guys make the opening game roster. Five or six of them will be receivers.

Forty-five suit up for games. Four of them will be receivers.

One will be the Denver Broncos No, 1 receiver in 2023. Raise your hand if you think it should be you.

***

