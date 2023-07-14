Another Colorado Rockies pitcher needs Tommy John Surgery

The first half of the Colorado Rockies season ended with a scoreless shutout loss where their starting pitcher left with a shoulder injury.

That in itself told the story of how the Rox season has gone so far. And even though the club got good news on Kyle Freeland who will not need surgery after leaving that contest against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, they’ve gotten even worse news on another arm.

Antonio Senzatela, who began the year recovering from a season-ending knee injury that cost him much of 2022, is now out for the rest of 2023 and beyond as the right-handed starter will undergo Tommy John Surgery, multiple reporters said.

Senzatela only pitched twice this season and had been trying to recover from his elbow injury without operation since early May, but he suffered a setback last weekend and will head for surgery.

The Rockies announced the following moves today: – Recalled INF/OF Michael Toglia

– Selected the contract of RHP Tommy Doyle (#57)

– Placed LHP Kyle Freeland on the 15-day IL (retroactive to July 11; right shoulder subluxation)

– Placed LHP Ryan Rolison on the 60-day IL — Rockies Club Information (@RockiesClubInfo) July 14, 2023

Since 2019, Senzatela has only thrown more than 100 innings once. He’s already signed through 2027 and when healthy he has been a steadying force. His career 101 ERA+ is just above league average. He’s made 119 starts with a 39-43 record and a 4.87 ERA. The 28-year-old will now have to rebound in order to contribute to Colorado the way he did earlier in his career when the team competed for playoff spots. Senzatela is just outside the Top 10 on much of the franchise’s career pitching marks.

The Rockies rotation is battered by injuries. Ryan Feltner also hasn’t pitched since May, when he suffered a concussion on a line drive to the face. German Márquez’s season ended in late April, with an elbow injury also necessitating Tommy John Surgery. And Freeland will still go on the Injury List with his shoulder injury despite it not needing operation.

Freeland’s been the Rockies best this year, throwing 103 innings across an MLB-best 19 starts to a record of four wins and MLB-worst 10 losses. He’s got a 4.72 ERA and 106 ERA+.

Former second-round draft pick who had been cut in the past Tommy Doyle is among the pitchers joining the Rockies ahead of their set with the New York Yankees.

Starting the second half the Rockies have the National League’s worst record, and the second-worst record at the break in club history. And now they will for sure be down at least two of their best arms for the season’s final stretch and for now are down all three of their best pitchers.

