German Márquez fears Tommy John Surgery as Rox place him on IL again

Apr 28, 2023, 3:12 PM

German Marquez...

Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

German Márquez’s return from the injured list only lasted three-and-two-thirds innings as the Colorado Rockies placed him right back on the shelf Friday.

Márquez left his Wednesday start in Philadelphia after feeling pain in his right triceps. The right-handed pitcher said on Friday that he thinks he may miss another six weeks. More importantly, Márquez admitted he’s worried about Tommy John Surgery despite it being ruled out for now. If he needs the operation it’ll halt his career for at least a year.

The Rockies have recalled Connor Seabold from Triple-A to take Márquez’s roster spot.

This was slated to be a big season for Márquez. He is in the final season of a five-year, $43 million contract with a club option for 2024. Márquez is sitting at 983 career strikeouts, two away from matching Jorge De La Rosa for the most in Rockies history.

The Rockies have allowed the most runs in Major League Baseball to this point but did get back closer Daniel Bard last week while Antonio Senzatela, who is working back from a torn ACL, made a start in Triple-A this past week.

Noah Davis stepped into Márquez’s role in the rotation, throwing 9.2 innings over two starts, allowing just one earned while striking out 10 to just three walks.

The Rockies ousted Jose Ureña this week, and Davis took over his spot with Márquez’s brief return.

***

German Márquez fears Tommy John Surgery as Rox place him on IL again