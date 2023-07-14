Close
John Elway knows how Russell Wilson can be successful in 2023

Jul 14, 2023, 10:42 AM

John Elway is a hero in the city of Denver while Russell Wilson currently is not.

That will hopefully change in 2023, as Wilson had a brutal start last season to his tenure as Broncos’ QB.

By now you likely know the numbers. Wilson threw just 16 touchdowns to go along with 11 interceptions and Denver limped to a pitiful 5-12 record. Former head coach Nathaniel Hackett lost his job after just 15 games.

But we’re moving forward with Sean Payton and so are the Broncos. And while Elway no longer has an official role with the team, he’s still been spotted at some practices this offseason.

In a rare interview these days, Elway spoke with Denver7’s Lionel Bienvenu at the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Troy Renck penned a story on their chat, with a lot of interesting nuggets.

Perhaps none were more telling though than Elway’s thoughts on how Wilson can be successful this year.

“Sean has a great feel for the QB position. He’s so knowledgeable on the offensive side I think he knows what Russell will do to the best” Elway told Bienvenu. “Like every good football team, we have to try to run the football and run it successfully. And if we do that, it gives Russell a much better chance to be successful in the passing game.”

That’s a far different strategy a season ago when Hackett was “all about Russ,” almost worshipping the ground he walked on. Whereas Payton will utilize Wilson’s strength, while also pounding the football each and every game. Elway seems to think that’s a good idea.

Elway also discussed his thoughts on Wilson’s rough debut season, how he’s adjusting to not having an official role and impressions thus far on the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group. You can check it out here.

