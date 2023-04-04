John Elway shares news he’s officially departed formal role with Broncos

The Duke of Denver no longer works for the Broncos.

John Elway shared that information with 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis on Tuesday afternoon. Elway’s contract with the team as a consultant was set to expire before the 2023 league year, so he took the initiative to meet with owner / CEO Greg Penner beforehand.

The result is Elway left on his own terms, but said he’d be there if Penner or GM George Paton ever need an opinion on something football related.

“I’ve enjoyed the relationship with the Broncos for a long, long time,’’ Elway told Klis. “I told Greg I’d be happy to be resource for him and help in any way that I can. I just wanted the flexibility. They’re in great hands.”

Elway won two Super Bowls as the team’s legendary QB, a playing career that spanned from 1983-1998. He was Denver’s GM from 2011-2020, guiding them to yet another championship, this time in Super Bowl 50. He was the president of football operations in 2021 and then a consultant in 2022.

Elway famously recruited Peyton Manning at quarterback as GM, along with selecting Von Miller and building an all-time defense that helped the team capture its third title. The second half of his tenure was tough, as the Broncos have missed the playoffs every season since 2015. They haven’t had a winning-record since 2016.

But Elway will always be remembered fondly in Broncos Country (how could he not?), thanks to the three Lombardi Trophies he delivered to the Mile High City.

Elway added to Klis that he “didn’t want an obligation” as he gets older, but if there’s “something (he) can help with (he’ll) do it.”

