Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Even leading NFL in INTs, Justin Simmons falls in safety rankings

Jul 12, 2023, 9:57 AM

Justin Simmons...

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons had a career-high six interceptions in 2022.

And heading into last season, he was ranked the top safety in the NFL, according to an ESPN poll of league executive, coaches, scouts and players.

So, Simmons has to be No. 1 again entering this year, right?

That surprisingly isn’t the case.

Simmons slipped to No. 3 in the new vote released on Wednesday. Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is No. 1 while Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. slots in at No. 2.

Here’s part of what ESPN wrote about Simmons, including the reason for the dip:

Simmons lost his grip on the No. 1 ranking but is still in the top three for most voters. He’s the classic post safety with range… He had been an iron man type before 2022, missing zero games the previous four years combined.

“I saw a little drop-off, maybe because of the [thigh] injury, but he’s still elite,” a veteran AFC assistant coach said. “Coverage skills and football intelligence are very high.”

It sounds like Simmons got dinged a little for missing his first few games since 2017. In fact, Simmons played almost every single snap during that period, so it feels overly harsh.

And the fact he had six interceptions in just 12 games shows his ability to hunt the football and make a play is as strong as ever.

Don’t get it twisted, No. 3 in the NFL is a very respectable spot. It just feels like Simmons should’ve still been at No. 1, something cornerback Pat Surtain II accomplished at his position earlier this week.

***

Broncos

Pro Football Hall of Fame...

Andrew Mason

Randy Gradishar, Mike Shanahan among Hall of Fame semifinalists

Could Randy Gradishar and Mike Shanahan's wait for the Pro Football Hall of Fame finally end?

12 hours ago

Ed McCaffrey...

Andrew Mason

Why Ed McCaffrey belongs in the Denver Broncos Ring of Fame

Ed McCaffrey spent nine seasons as a Bronco racking up catches while absorbing a physical punishment in the process.

2 days ago

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 19: Quarterback John Elway #7 of the Denver Broncos on the sideline during a ...

Cecil Lammey

WHAT IF … the Broncos beat the Jaguars in the 1996 playoffs? (Part 1)

The Broncos’ 1996 divisional-round loss to the Jaguars remains one of the most painful defeats in team history. But what if the Broncos had prevented upstart Jacksonville from winning? Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason examine what might have been in this Broncos Multiverse edition of Orange and Blue Today. Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

Broncos training camp...

Andrew Mason

Want Broncos training camp tickets? Act now; they’re almost gone

If you want to see a Broncos training camp practice, you'd better act soon, as only the Aug. 15 and Aug. 16 practices have free tickets remaining.

2 days ago

Pat Surtain...

Will Petersen

Survey of top NFL folks gives Pat Surtain II his due as No. 1 corner

In an annual list compiled by ESPN, Pat Surtain II was voted the No. 1 CB in the anonymous poll, edging out Sauce Gardner of the Jets

2 days ago

Taylor Swift...

Will Petersen

Here’s hoping Taylor Swift isn’t the best show at Mile High this year

Taylor Swift is the best thing going, but the sports entertainment needs to be stepped up at a venue that has nine key dates on the calendar

3 days ago

Even leading NFL in INTs, Justin Simmons falls in safety rankings