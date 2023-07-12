Even leading NFL in INTs, Justin Simmons falls in safety rankings

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons had a career-high six interceptions in 2022.

And heading into last season, he was ranked the top safety in the NFL, according to an ESPN poll of league executive, coaches, scouts and players.

So, Simmons has to be No. 1 again entering this year, right?

That surprisingly isn’t the case.

Simmons slipped to No. 3 in the new vote released on Wednesday. Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is No. 1 while Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. slots in at No. 2.

Here’s part of what ESPN wrote about Simmons, including the reason for the dip:

Simmons lost his grip on the No. 1 ranking but is still in the top three for most voters. He’s the classic post safety with range… He had been an iron man type before 2022, missing zero games the previous four years combined.

“I saw a little drop-off, maybe because of the [thigh] injury, but he’s still elite,” a veteran AFC assistant coach said. “Coverage skills and football intelligence are very high.”

It sounds like Simmons got dinged a little for missing his first few games since 2017. In fact, Simmons played almost every single snap during that period, so it feels overly harsh.

And the fact he had six interceptions in just 12 games shows his ability to hunt the football and make a play is as strong as ever.

Don’t get it twisted, No. 3 in the NFL is a very respectable spot. It just feels like Simmons should’ve still been at No. 1, something cornerback Pat Surtain II accomplished at his position earlier this week.

