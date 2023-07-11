Survey of top NFL folks gives Pat Surtain II his due as No. 1 corner

Pat Surtain II is the best cornerback in the NFL.

That’s not my opinion, that’s what league executives, coaches, scouts and players think of the Denver Broncos’ rising star.

In an annual list compiled by ESPN, Surtain was voted No. 1 in the anonymous poll. He edged out Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets who checked in at No. 2 and Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins who was rated No. 3.

Here’s part of what ESPN wrote about Surtain making the leap from No. 7 in 2022 to the top spot heading into this season:

Surtain’s No. 7 ranking last year might have sold him short. He has been ascending since he first stepped foot on an NFL field as a Broncos rookie in 2021.

He is already one of four NFL players to pick off quarterback Patrick Mahomes multiple times.

His 14.5% ball-hawk rate on 10.6 yards allowed per completion is modest, but teams also stay away from him now. His 12.5% target rate was the lowest among cornerbacks with more than 201 coverage snaps (Surtain played 533 coverage snaps).

There’s no doubt it’s a well deserved honor and recognition for Surtain. Even on a bad team in the first two years of his career in Denver, important folks around the league realize how special he is.

For perspective, three other positions have had their top-10’s come out in recent days, and the Broncos haven’t had anyone on the list or at honorable mention. Those included off-ball linebackers, defensive tackles and edge rushers. Safeties is scheduled to come out on Wednesday, a top-10 that Justin Simmons should be high on.

In the meantime, Surtain has clearly arrived in the eyes of the rest of the NFL. Now the rest of the Broncos need to catch up to their young star.

