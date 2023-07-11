Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Survey of top NFL folks gives Pat Surtain II his due as No. 1 corner

Jul 11, 2023, 10:15 AM

Pat Surtain...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Pat Surtain II is the best cornerback in the NFL.

That’s not my opinion, that’s what league executives, coaches, scouts and players think of the Denver Broncos’ rising star.

In an annual list compiled by ESPN, Surtain was voted No. 1 in the anonymous poll. He edged out Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets who checked in at No. 2 and Jalen Ramsey of the Miami Dolphins who was rated No. 3.

Here’s part of what ESPN wrote about Surtain making the leap from No. 7 in 2022 to the top spot heading into this season:

Surtain’s No. 7 ranking last year might have sold him short. He has been ascending since he first stepped foot on an NFL field as a Broncos rookie in 2021.

He is already one of four NFL players to pick off quarterback Patrick Mahomes multiple times.

His 14.5% ball-hawk rate on 10.6 yards allowed per completion is modest, but teams also stay away from him now. His 12.5% target rate was the lowest among cornerbacks with more than 201 coverage snaps (Surtain played 533 coverage snaps).

There’s no doubt it’s a well deserved honor and recognition for Surtain. Even on a bad team in the first two years of his career in Denver, important folks around the league realize how special he is.

For perspective, three other positions have had their top-10’s come out in recent days, and the Broncos haven’t had anyone on the list or at honorable mention. Those included off-ball linebackers, defensive tackles and edge rushers. Safeties is scheduled to come out on Wednesday, a top-10 that Justin Simmons should be high on.

In the meantime, Surtain has clearly arrived in the eyes of the rest of the NFL. Now the rest of the Broncos need to catch up to their young star.

***

Broncos

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 19: Quarterback John Elway #7 of the Denver Broncos on the sideline during a ...

Cecil Lammey

WHAT IF … the Broncos beat the Jaguars in the 1996 playoffs? (Part 1)

The Broncos’ 1996 divisional-round loss to the Jaguars remains one of the most painful defeats in team history. But what if the Broncos had prevented upstart Jacksonville from winning? Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason examine what might have been in this Broncos Multiverse edition of Orange and Blue Today. Follow @CecilLammey

19 hours ago

Broncos training camp...

Andrew Mason

Want Broncos training camp tickets? Act now; they’re almost gone

If you want to see a Broncos training camp practice, you'd better act soon, as only the Aug. 15 and Aug. 16 practices have free tickets remaining.

19 hours ago

Taylor Swift...

Will Petersen

Here’s hoping Taylor Swift isn’t the best show at Mile High this year

Taylor Swift is the best thing going, but the sports entertainment needs to be stepped up at a venue that has nine key dates on the calendar

2 days ago

Albert O...

Cecil Lammey

Denver Broncos 2023 Training Camp Preview: Tight End – Orange and Blue Today

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason preview the training camp battles for the Denver Broncos at the running back position. Topics Include: what is the vision for second-year TE Greg Dulcich, can TE Adam Trautman finally play up to his potential as a receiver, is TE Albert Okwuegbunam on the bubble, plus more! […]

2 days ago

Tim Tebow...

Will Petersen

Ex-Broncos QB Tim Tebow now owns a minor league hockey team

Tim Tebow will be bringing an ECHL team to Lake Tahoe starting in the 2024-25 season; no additional details on a team name were announced

2 days ago

Greg Dulcich...

Andrew Mason

Which of the Broncos’ young tight ends will turn promise into performance?

Sean Payton wants to find a mismatch-creating "joker" from his tight ends. Can Greg Dulcich or Albert Okwuegbunam be that?

2 days ago

Survey of top NFL folks gives Pat Surtain II his due as No. 1 corner