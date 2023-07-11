Close
After years of talk, Nikola Jokic had a great jab back at Mike Miller

Jul 11, 2023, 12:28 PM

(Photo By John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Nikola Jokic and Mike Miller were teammates with the Nuggets for two seasons early on in The Joker’s career.

The NBA sharpshooter was at the end of the line, while Jokic was just coming into his own as a future star.

The two formed a friendship and have stayed in touch over the years, as Miller’s been out of the NBA since 2017 while Jokic has won two MVPs, a championship and an NBA Finals MVP since.

Apparently Miller likes to give Jokic a hard time, while the usually reserved Serbian big man lets Miller talk his smack.

That changed recently, as Jokic decided to throw a jab back at Miller in the middle of the night. He shared the story recently on a podcast and the clip is getting some traction.

That’s great. It’s perfect timing from Jokic to remember the trash talk and shove it back in Miller’s face. Again, this is all in good fun, but Jokic’s resume is 100x of Miller’s, who was actually a solid player for a long time.

And to be fair, the text might have come at 3:30 in the morning because Jokic sent it in the middle of the day back in Serbia. He’s certainly having a good time back home.

Miller went on to share how Jokic got his nickname and how he knew the best Nuggets player ever would be this good.

