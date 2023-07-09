Close
More good news emerges on Javonte Williams injury front

Jul 9, 2023

In Week 4 of last season, Javonte Williams suffered a devastating knee injury. The Broncos running back tore three ligaments in his right knee, ending his 2022 campaign and putting this season in semi-doubt. There was no assurances that Williams would be ready for all, if any, of his third season in Denver.

George Paton suggested at the Combine that the Broncos expected their bruising back to be ready for the start of the season, which was encouraging. Williams has been on the field some this offseason, which offered more hope. And on Sunday, the best news yet was delivered by the running back himself when he chatted with reporters after a youth football camp he hosted with teammate Pat Surtain.

That’s great news for the Broncos. If they’re going to jumpstart an offense that was dead last in the NFL last year in scoring, they need all hands on deck. Javonte Williams in the backfield is certainly a big part of that equation.

