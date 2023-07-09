More good news emerges on Javonte Williams injury front

In Week 4 of last season, Javonte Williams suffered a devastating knee injury. The Broncos running back tore three ligaments in his right knee, ending his 2022 campaign and putting this season in semi-doubt. There was no assurances that Williams would be ready for all, if any, of his third season in Denver.

George Paton suggested at the Combine that the Broncos expected their bruising back to be ready for the start of the season, which was encouraging. Williams has been on the field some this offseason, which offered more hope. And on Sunday, the best news yet was delivered by the running back himself when he chatted with reporters after a youth football camp he hosted with teammate Pat Surtain.

#Broncos @javontewill33 said the plan is to be cleared for training camp. And he he told me plans to run with violent intentions when he returns. “I don’t know any other way.” #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/iF6YIZeqrc — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) July 9, 2023

That’s great news for the Broncos. If they’re going to jumpstart an offense that was dead last in the NFL last year in scoring, they need all hands on deck. Javonte Williams in the backfield is certainly a big part of that equation.

