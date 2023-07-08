The Lazarus Effect: Broncos that need to revive their careers

Who’s familiar with the Lazarus Effect?

The Lazarus Effect is a rare phenomenon when someone is brought back to life after being declared dead. The theory behind the Lazarus Effect has been around for centuries and remains a mystery due to its supernatural effect. It’s a rare occurrence.

Which Broncos players need to experience the Lazarus Effect this season to resurrect their careers?

The Broncos have been struggling for several years at this point, have gone through numerous head coaches and quarterbacks, and have never been able to find stability. It’s been disappointment after disappointment, and no one ever took responsibility for the disorganization within the team. Frankly, the organization as a whole needed to experience the Lazarus Effect, and it did.

In 2022, the team underwent some massive changes. The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group bought the franchise for a then-record $4.65 billion. The franchise traded for legendary quarterback Russell Wilson. The team hired Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach. It was the first sign of “life” the Broncos have had in years. It was the start of the Lazarus Effect, and people saw this organization turning around.

Unfortunately, we all know how that went. Fast forward a year later, and the Broncos finished with a 5-12 record and ultimately fired the whole staff and started from scratch with a new head coach, Sean Payton.

There are a handful of players on this team that solidified their role within the organization and are here to stay for years to come, but several big-name players have yet to prove themselves. It may be their last chance to play for the Broncos, and they need to experience the Lazarus Effect to resurrect their career.

First up, Wilson. This year is going to be a make-or-break year for his NFL career. The Broncos took a massive chance on him when they traded and signed him to a contract extension for five years worth up to $245 million before the season even started. As of right now, it’s one of the biggest mistakes in franchise history unless he can prove that he can still play at a high level.

Payton has made it clear that if Wilson can’t perform at the standard he’s expecting, the team has no problem moving on. It’s business at the end of the day. You won’t be around for very long if you don’t produce results. This could easily be Wilson’s last season in the NFL if he doesn’t perform.

Next up is Garett Bolles. Bolles has struggled with injuries and offensive penalties over the last several seasons, particularly holding calls. He’s improved significantly over the years, but suffered a broken leg that kept him off the field last season. This year, he’s fighting for his spot on the roster for the 2024 season.

Bolles is set to become a free agent in 2025, and if the Broncos decide not to pursue him for the 2024 season, they can save up to $16 million in cap space. He’s an expensive investment that’s expected to produce on the field. This is his last chance to prove he’s worthy of a spot on the roster.

The Broncos must experience the Lazarus Effect, bring this organization to life, and regain that winning culture. Wilson and Bolles are vital in helping resurrect this team, and if they can’t have a comeback year, it may be the last time we see these players in Bronco uniforms. Let’s hope the Lazarus Effect has some effect on the Broncos this season.

