Rockies getting trade calls on bullpen arms, but don’t expect a sell-off

An annual tradition of the MLB trade deadline is swaps of bullpen arms, and that’s where much of the interest from other teams in Rockies players lies, according to general manager Bill Schmidt.

“Some teams have reached out, mostly on our bullpen guys,” Schmidt told The Denver Post in a story published Friday. “I’m not going to name names, but there has been interest there.”

Most interest centers around Brent Suter, Pierce Johnson and Brad Hand, the Post reported — with Suter drawing the most buzz of the trio. Suter is enjoying the best season of that group, with a 2.81 ERA and a 1.176 WHIP. However, he hasn’t pitched since June 20 due to a left-oblique strain. He had a bullpen session Wednesday.

However, Schmidt sounded a note of caution for those hoping to see a tsunami of trades and a full-scale sell-off of players with expiring contracts.

“We are going to listen on guys. But people have to remember that teams have to want your players, too,” Schmidt said.

The Post characterized other teams’ interest in 1B C.J. Cron, OF Jurickson Profar and OF Randal Grichuk as “middling.” Each of the three everyday players are in contract years. Cron was the Rockies’ lone All-Star in 2022. But he saw his bid to return waylaid by back spasms that landed him on the injured list in May. He returned during the Rockies’ most recent homestand.

Colorado would also listen to inquiries regarding their sole All-Star from this season, catcher Elias Díaz. Last Sunday, he became the first All-Star catcher in the Rockies’ 31-season history.

However, Schmidt stipulated that it would take the right offer — something that he told the Post did not exist in previous years when the Rockies did not trade pitcher Jon Gray or shortstop Trevor Story before letting both walk in free agency.

“We didn’t have legitimate offers for those guys,” Schmidt told the Post. “People think we did. That’s what I get frustrated with. Plus, Jon had always told me that he didn’t want to be traded.”

That being said, the Rockies didn’t even give Gray a qualifying offer after the 2021 season. That ensured that the Rockies got precisely bupkis for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft when he signed with the Texas Rangers. Story received a qualifying offer. So, the Rockies got a compensatory pick — No. 31 overall, just after the first round — after he signed with the Boston Red Sox.

Further, Schmidt confirmed the Rockies have eyes for pitching prospects. They already added one, acquiring High-A pitcher Connor Van Scoyoc from the Angels in exchange for 1B Mike Moustakas.

“Needless to say, we need to add pitching,” Schmidt said. “We have some position-player prospects coming up, and we feel good about that. And we also like some of the pitching prospects we have coming up, but we’ve had injuries, so you’re always looking to increase your depth.”

However, do not expect a fire sale — even though massive teardowns have worked for Houston, Washington, Atlanta, Kansas City and the Chicago Cubs. All bottomed out and heavily sold at some point. All snapped title droughts of at least a quarter-century in the last eight years.

Combined, those clubs won six of the last eight World Series. But the Rockies have their own plan.

“You’d like to be respectable, right?” Schmidt told the Post. “You’re not going to run out a Triple-A team out there — for the integrity of the game. But if there is interest in our players and we think it’s a good decision for our organization, long-term, then we will make considerations.”

The Post also noted that if the Rockies trade OF/DH Charlie Blackmon, that bringing him back for 2024 would be an option. Blackmon, the Rockies’ longest-tenured player, has a no-trade clause, so he would have to approve any deal. It’s generally regarded that Blackmon would only sign off on a trade to Atlanta, his home. But Schmidt said no conversations with the Braves have taken place.