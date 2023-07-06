Nuggets champion Vlatko Čančar celebrated in his hometown

Just a few miles south on the coast of one of the bigger Italian cities you’ll find a shrine to Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Čančar,

In the 26-year-old’s hometown of Koper, Slovenia, which is about 20 minutes south of Trieste on the Adriatic Sea, Čančar lit up a sparkler with some friends and fireworks as they unrivaled a mural in his honor.

Čančar only played 10 minutes in the postseason but was huge in the regular season as the backup power forward. He was a valued connector and filled in for the Nuggets in a variety of ways. The Slovenian figures to be a bigger part of the 2023-2024 team now that Jeff Green has left. Still, the title run saw Čančar have one of the best moments of the season when he hit from half-court in Dallas during the regular season.

The Mavs star’, Luka Doncic, should be a teammate of Čančar at the upcoming World Cup, where both are expected to suit up for their home country.

While Čančar should be getting ready for the competition soon, his star teammates with the Nuggets are already back on the court, while some of the younger guys looking for roles on the hopeful repeaters are in the gym too.

***