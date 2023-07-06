Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

Nuggets champion Vlatko Čančar celebrated in his hometown

Jul 6, 2023, 1:14 PM

Vlatko Čančar...

Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Just a few miles south on the coast of one of the bigger Italian cities you’ll find a shrine to Denver Nuggets forward Vlatko Čančar,

In the 26-year-old’s hometown of Koper, Slovenia, which is about 20 minutes south of Trieste on the Adriatic Sea, Čančar lit up a sparkler with some friends and fireworks as they unrivaled a mural in his honor.

NBA Champion and Slovenian Legend Vlatko Čančar is welcomed back to his home town of Koper!
by u/IdRatherBeLurking in denvernuggets

Čančar only played 10 minutes in the postseason but was huge in the regular season as the backup power forward. He was a valued connector and filled in for the Nuggets in a variety of ways. The Slovenian figures to be a bigger part of the 2023-2024 team now that Jeff Green has left. Still, the title run saw Čančar have one of the best moments of the season when he hit from half-court in Dallas during the regular season.

The Mavs star’, Luka Doncic, should be a teammate of Čančar at the upcoming World Cup, where both are expected to suit up for their home country.

While Čančar should be getting ready for the competition soon, his star teammates with the Nuggets are already back on the court, while some of the younger guys looking for roles on the hopeful repeaters are in the gym too.

***

Nuggets

NBA Summer League...

Andrew Mason

How to watch the Denver Nuggets in NBA Summer League

The Denver Nuggets begin NBA Summer League play on Friday with a matchup that could still be a preview of a future NBA Finals.

16 hours ago

Jalen Pickett...

Jake Shapiro

Denver Nuggets sign both their 2023 second-round picks

The Denver Nuggets roster is essentially locked up just a few days into the official offseason, with the signings of two more young players

16 hours ago

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray return to court for first time since title

The Denver Nuggets are having a great summer, but Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic's parties have ended as they each are back playing basketball

16 hours ago

Justin Holiday...

Will Petersen

The Nuggets may have just landed their replacement for Jeff Green

Justin Holiday is 6-foot-6 and 180 pounds, and has bounced around the NBA over a career that started all the way back in 2012

5 days ago

LeBron James Jeff Green...

James Merilatt

Nuggets lose another key role player in free agency

Jeff Green was the Nuggets only big man off the bench during most of the playoffs, making him a key loss for the defending champs

6 days ago

Peyton Watson...

James Merilatt

Nuggets release Summer League roster worth watching

Two rookies from last year, as well as this year's draft class, will making for an intriguing team when the Nuggets start Summer League

6 days ago

Nuggets champion Vlatko Čančar celebrated in his hometown