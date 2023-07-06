While you were celebrating July 4, the Rockies reached a new low

The Colorado Rockies continue to reach new lows.

Yes, they’re still on pace for 100 losses, and while you were celebrating July 4, the team played more bad baseball.

Two defeats to the Houston Astros on the holiday and day after means the Rockies are now on a 10-game road losing streak. They lost one at Boston on June 14, were swept in a four-game set in Atlanta right after that then broomed by Cincinnati in three games.

In the home-stand in between, Colorado didn’t fare much better. They posted just a 4-5 mark against the Angels, Dodgers and Tigers, including that horrific 25-1 loss that left the baseball world talking about just how bad the Rockies truly are.

All in, the Rockies are now 4-15 over their last 19 contests, dropping their record from 29-40 to 33-55. It’s still the worst mark in the National League and still only better than the hapless Royals and Athletics in all of MLB.

Colorado did eclipse Kansas City in one category, but the wrong direction, as the Rockies now sit a -147 run differential on the season. The Royals are -146 while Oakland “leads” the pack at -227.

Still, there haven’t been any big changes. Trading Mike Moustakas doesn’t exactly qualify as Earth-shattering. Manager Bud Black still has a job, as does GM Bill Schmidt. Dick Monfort, of course, still owns the team.

And why would fans expect a change? They drew huge crowds against the two Los Angeles teams and Detroit, as the weather got nicer and the inevitable fireworks bump helped as well.

For now, the Rockies march toward 100 losses and we’ll continue occasional check-ins.

Up next is seeing if the road losing streak gets stretched to 13 over the weekend against the Giants before the All-Star break is mercifully here.

