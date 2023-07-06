Close
NUGGETS

How to watch the Denver Nuggets in NBA Summer League

Jul 6, 2023, 3:02 PM

NBA Summer League...

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

If seeding held, the Nuggets would have faced the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Finals. But the Bucks flamed out in five first-round games to the Miami Heat. Instead, the duel had to wait for the NBA Summer League.

Denver and Milwaukee will open Summer League play Friday, July 7 at 3 p.m. MDT. ESPNU and Altitude will broadcast the game.

The rest of the Nuggets’ Summer League slate is as follows:

  • Sunday, July 9: Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. MDT, NBA TV and Altitude
  • Wednesday, July 12: Utah Jazz, 7:30 p.m. MDT, NBA TV and Altitude
  • Friday, July 14: Miami Heat, 7 p.m, ESPN2 and Altitude

The Nuggets’ Summer League roster includes not only this year’s three draft picks, but 2022 first-round choice Peyton Watson.

The opening game is the only Nuggets contest to take place in the larger of Las Vegas’ two Summer League venues, the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus.

The entire Summer League schedule can be found at NBA.com.

***

