How to watch the Denver Nuggets in NBA Summer League

If seeding held, the Nuggets would have faced the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Finals. But the Bucks flamed out in five first-round games to the Miami Heat. Instead, the duel had to wait for the NBA Summer League.

Denver and Milwaukee will open Summer League play Friday, July 7 at 3 p.m. MDT. ESPNU and Altitude will broadcast the game.

The rest of the Nuggets’ Summer League slate is as follows:

Sunday, July 9: Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. MDT, NBA TV and Altitude

Wednesday, July 12: Utah Jazz, 7:30 p.m. MDT, NBA TV and Altitude

Friday, July 14: Miami Heat, 7 p.m, ESPN2 and Altitude

Summer basketball coming soon ☀️ Catch all the action on @AltitudeTV starting next week! pic.twitter.com/FpHChDeZsP — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) July 1, 2023

The Nuggets’ Summer League roster includes not only this year’s three draft picks, but 2022 first-round choice Peyton Watson.

The opening game is the only Nuggets contest to take place in the larger of Las Vegas’ two Summer League venues, the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus.

The entire Summer League schedule can be found at NBA.com.

