NUGGETS

What does Jamal Murray know about Bruce Brown that we don’t?

Jun 28, 2023, 2:16 PM

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Does Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray know something we don’t about free agent Bruce Brown?

Brown declined his player option last week, an expected move, but that opened the door to him leaving this summer. Despite what he and head coach Michael Malone said at the parade, it felt like momentum was building for his departure.

Nuggets GM Calvin Booth spoke after the NBA Draft about having two backup point guards in rookie Jalen Pickett and second-year returner Collin Gillespie (who was injured a season ago), so that felt like another hint Brown could leave.

But a viral clip on Twitter is raising some new questions. Particularly, if Murray let something slip during an interview with a French reporter. The whole video is below, but the part in question has been clipped.

The quote in the tweet is slightly off, but the gist remains the same. Murray talks about Brown’s “extension” and says “congrats to him.”

This could be one of two things. First, Brown has agreed to a new deal with the Nuggets, and we just don’t know about it yet. That’s certainly the hopeful interpretation.

Or, it could simply mean Murray knows Brown is about to get a massive new deal on the free agent market with a different team, securing generational wealth for him and his family. Either explanation is plausible.

Regardless, we should know soon enough as NBA free agency opens up on Friday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. MT.

Let’s hope that it comes with some good news about Brown heading back to the Nuggets, and Murray accidentally let us know a little early.

